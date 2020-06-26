Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/06/2020

Conformist Returns With Inventive New Remix Of Radio Europa's 'Something Beautiful' Featuring Vocals By Gwenllian Anthony (Adwaith)

Conformist Returns With Inventive New Remix Of Radio Europa's 'Something Beautiful' Featuring Vocals By Gwenllian Anthony (Adwaith)

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Conformist is back with a new remix of Radio Europa's 'Something Beautiful' featuring vocals by Gwenllian Anthony of Adwaith. Out on 31st of July it's the first new material from Conformist this year and a teaser of more to come with his forthcoming third album slated for release in late 2020.

Conformist is the moniker of Cardiff's Michael Simmons, he takes Radio Europa's 'Something Beautiful' from last year's acclaimed "Community is Revolution" album and gave it fresh spin, with an intricate palette of synths, strings, cut up vocal samples and spluttering beats, he shows off his inventive talent to craft insidious sound experiences.

Conformist says:
"Community Is Revolution" by Radio Europa was one of my go-to albums from last year, its themes and the narratives referenced within the album spoke volumes to myself and continue to do so as we meander through these dark times, so when the opportunity to remix a track from this album came up i was all over it. Plus getting the opportunity to work on Gwenllians' excellent vocal contribution was too good an opportunity to pass on; Adwaith are, simply put, the best Welsh band in years. Hopefully this release is a catalyst for more Conformist releases, beginning with album number three in the Autumn."

Radio Europa say:
"Something Beautiful" was the moment that our album Community is Revolution really came together. Myself, Steve, Alec, Whetman and Gwenllian were really proud of the finished track so when Conformist asked if he could remix it we were over the moon as we have been fans of his for a while and it was nice to have another set of artistic Welsh ears throw their own spin on it. The finished remix is everything we could have wished for and more. Michael has taken what was ours and made it his which is exactly as it should be. Thank you Michael #CommunityIsRevolution."

Conformist is one of the most respected names on the Electronic music scene in Wales, with early demos immediately catching the attention and of Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, John Kennedy and Eddy Temple Morris.
Subsequent Conformist albums "Paid To Fake It" (2013) and "Lifestyle Bible" (2016) earned lavish praise:
"Paid To Fake It" is the sort of record that will take your breath away...bloody brilliant" The 405
"A musically kaleidoscopic head f***...brilliant" Louder Than War
"a head-spinning deluge of audacious beats and samples...staggering" Wales Online

Conformists' production work is distinguished and full of unique character; staying leftfield but fresh and ahead of others; meticulous, dense and layered, revealing hidden detail with every listen - taking inspiration from Public Enemy's Bomb Squad and cut n' paste pioneers Coldcut, Steinski and The Dust Brothers to name a few.

Most recently Conformists' own tracks have been reinterpreted by key figures in the underground Electronic music scene such as Man Without Country, Mark Pistel of Consolidated, Kayla Painter, Odonis Odonis & H O R S E S.
Conformist will return later in 2020 with his eagerly anticipated third full length album.
https://wormholeworld.bandcamp.com/album/community-is-revolution
https://www.libertinorecords.com/adwaith
www.conformistmusic.com






Most read news of the week
Ken Francis Wenzel Releases New Single "Healing Heart," Today About Society's Struggle With Covid-19 And Quarantine
Downtown Music Holdings Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Smith Global President Of Downtown Music Publishing
Motivational Songs: How Does Music Affect Our Lives?
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj "Trollz" Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Hot 100!
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sells For World Record $6 Million!
Dygitals Sign With Golden Core Records/ZYX Music, "God Save The King" Album Announced
Alt-Rock Duo Needle Release New Collection 'The Long View' On July 17, 2020
John Legend Drops Lyric Video For 'Never Break'
Matchbox Twenty Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0252349 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020177364349365 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how