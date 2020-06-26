Americana's Rich O'Toole Drops "New York" Album Today



A Houston, Texas, native, O'Toole has earned three No. 1 singles and 23 Top 10 singles on the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana recording artist, Rich O'Toole, releases his seventh album, "New York," today on Buffalo Roam Records, a division of Average Joes Entertainment. The 11-track album was produced by O'Toole and is available via all digital service providers here. The focus track, "Peter & Paul," which addresses societal issues, is shipping to radio via PlayMPE Monday, June 29, 2020."'New York'" is a record I loved writing," said O'Toole. "It holds a special place in my soul and is a window to the past two years of my life"A talented songwriter as well as entertainer, O'Toole penned nine of the 11 tracks on the new album including "Mississippi Baby," which The Boot called "earthy and breezy…as is much as the new record." Cowboys & Indians which premiered the lyric video for the "pedal to the metal" track, "American Steel," remarked, "The Americana rocker's new record might be called New York, but it's straight from the soul of a Texan, born and bred." The video for the standout track, "New York," will be exclusively premiered June 30 on AmericanSongwriter.com.Defined as "American as music can be, more universal than regional," each song on the new album is pulled from O'Toole's life. A myriad of influences are evident in his emotional, sometimes wrenching vocals and instrumental tracks that punch like Springsteen's New Jersey epics, roll like the prairie wind that haunts Mellencamp's compositions and hark back to O'Toole's Texas upbringing.Leading up to the release, O'Toole has been busy in quarantine making the rounds doing live streams with media outlets such as The Boot, Country Rebel and The Music Universe, amongst others. In addition, O'Toole has performed his "Taco Tuesdays" socially distant living room shows in select cities. New York City " Track List:1. Back on my Bulls**t (Rich O'Toole)2. New York City (Rich O'Toole)3. Peter & Paul (Rich O'Toole)4. Dear Samantha (Rich O'Toole)5. California (Rich O'Toole)6. Coke (Brendin Lea of Flickerstick)7. Kate (Rich O'Toole)8. Mississippi Baby (Rich O'Toole)9.American Steel (Mike Ethan Messick)10. Talk About the Weather (Rich O'Toole, Evan Gamble, Stephanie Lynn)11. Frank Lloyd Wright (Rich O'Toole)A Houston, Texas, native, O'Toole has earned three No. 1 singles and 23 Top 10 singles on the Texas Music Chart since releasing his debut album, "Seventeen," in 2007. He earned early praise from Americana Music Times (then called Texas Music Times) as the year's "Best Album That No One Told You About." O'Toole is signed to Buffalo Roam Records.



