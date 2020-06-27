Lou Diamond Phillips, Brian Evans, ICE-T Celebrate Soccer In New Big Band Music Video





Evans, whose "At Fenway", co-starring William Shatner as home plate umpire garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube and is licensed on shows such as "BoJack Horseman" and is the only singer ever to film a music video at The Bates Motel, approved by the Alfred Hitchcock Estate for his Halloween song "Creature at The Bates Motel," a video now shown at nightclubs throughout the world every year when the ghouls appear, is releasing his latest thematic video, "A Beautiful Game."



The video includes an impressive cast. "Law & Order" star does the voice-over introduction, Lou Diamond Phillips portrays the goalie, for the first time reprising his role in "LaBamba" in over 30 years, comedian Carrot Top appears as a referee, and "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte appears as a fan, hilariously recognizing Phillips as "the guy from 'LaBamba'" from the stands.



"The world needs to remember the positive things that are a part of our lives," says Evans, who co-wrote the song with his Maui writing partner,



There are over 4,000 soccer fields throughout the world with monitor screens or "scoreboards" that license video content for their fans.

"For now, until those fields open, this is something people can enjoy until the world re-opens," he says. "We just wanted people to remember the good things we have."



Evans filmed the video in Las Vegas, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Maui, Hawaii, and Yucatan and Cancun, Mexico. He's now the second artist ever to film a music video at Chichen Itza, one of the

The video includes several new aspiring actors from Argentina and Mexico.

Produced by Wailea Live, Inc. and directed by Brian Evans. The video was produced by Evans, Andrew Biltz, and Andres Venegas, and edited by Gregory Danler. The song itself was produced by Grammy Award-winner Gary Anderson.



