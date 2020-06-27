Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/06/2020

Jonas Blue & Hotly Tipped US Artist MAX Unleash Summer Hit-In-Waiting "Naked"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum producer/songwriter Jonas Blue, has teamed up with music's hottest new U.S. pop act, MAX, to produce the anthemic, summer hit-in-waiting "Naked" with an outrageously fun video. "Naked" is out now via Positiva/EMI Records/Universal Music.
Laden with hooks, infectious melodies and a guitar line that will embed itself in your brain, this new offering from Jonas firmly asserts his impeccable reputation of producing world class hits. Lending their hands to the track is also Ed Drewett (Little Mix, One Direction), and Sam Romans, who helped pen the UK's biggest single of last year in Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved'.

Directed by Isaac Rentz (Katy Perry, Mabel, Blink 182), and steeped in neon and rotoscope animation, the video features both Jonas & MAX, joined by a diverse pool of partygoers, oozing the sexy, liberating attitudes of the song. The results are stunning, and a feat of genius for a video created entirely in lockdown, with a little help from Jonas' family, and MAX's wife.

Jonas says; "Creating 'Naked' was such a magic moment in the studio - it all clicked and flowed so naturally. The song is fun, positive and carefree, but also shows a bit of a seductive side. Having MAX feature on it was the perfect combination - he's got the soul and swagger to deliver this at the perfect level - capturing every emotion. I couldn't be more excited to get this one out into the world."

MAX says; "I've been obsessed with 'Naked' since the first time I heard the demo. It was like when I met my dog for the first time and knew I had to tell everyone else to back off, he's mine! There's something so infectious about it, and when Jonas asked me to sing it, I was extremely honored to be a part of this incredible song."

Jonas Blue's career to date is astounding, and its effect has been felt the world over having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe. Amassing a plethora of instantly recognisable hit singles (including Rise, Mama, Polaroid & Perfect Strangers), with over 11 billion global streams and over 55 million singles sales, Jonas has become a mainstage DJ and pop powerhouse. And with over one billion streams so far this year, Jonas joins an elite list of artists with similar 2020 streams including The 1975 and One Direction alumni Niall Horan. Jonas' debut album 'Blue' smashed its way to Silver status and is now fast approaching Gold.

With over a billion streams globally, 9 million monthly Spotify listeners, 300 Million YouTube views, and a US Triple Platinum Certified Single in 'Lights Down Low', it's easy to see why MAX has been labeled a "Young Pop God" by GQ and is hotly-tipped worldwide. Since the breakout success of his full-length album Hell's Kitchen Angel, he's been smashing records everywhere he goes, and delivered seismic TV performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden & Good Morning America.
With the world in lockdown, and music becoming even more crucial in providing escapism, "Naked" is set to be 2020's absolute feel-good hit of the summer!






Most read news of the week
Malachi Drops The Stunning Music Video For Standout Single "Out Of My Reach"
Deniece Williams Shines On New Single "When You Love Somebody"!
Black Thought, Jay Rock, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody And Yg Join Star Studded Lineup Of Performers At "BET Awards" 2020
Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Rascal Flatts And More Join Lineup For CMA Summer Stay-Cay
The Dixie Chicks Officially Change Their Name To The Chicks
Cold War Kids Share New Video For 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'
The Easiest Musical Instruments To Learn
DJ Snake Premieres Epic New Single "Trust Nobody"
Eminem Addresses Recent Drama With Revolt TV Insists He Has No Issue With The Outlet




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0242729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001690149307251 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how