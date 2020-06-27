Lauren Alaina & Trisha Yearwood Shares New Version Of "Getting Good" Out Today



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country superstar Trisha Yearwood joins Lauren Alaina for a special version of Lauren's latest feel-good tune, "Getting Good." The two women hit it off instantly when Lauren recently appeared on an episode of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. The idea of "singing together sometime" came up and resulted in a beautiful new version of "Getting Good.""I just love the sentiment of this song," Yearwood shares. "We all have these dreams. What you learn, is it's not the goals that you reach that are the things you're really going to remember, it's the journey all along the way. So that lyric - once I learn to grow right where I'm planted, maybe that's when life starts getting good - that's the truth. That's the life lesson.""I'm so thankful that I get to share such an important message with one of the most important and impactful voices in my life," says Lauren. "Trisha is a beautiful person inside and out. I'm honored she said yes to this song and to me. I'm learning to grow right where I'm planted, and I'm realizing, life's already good." Lauren Alaina performs on the iHeart Country 4th of July BBQ airing July 3 at 8 p.m. ET /7 CT on The CW plus, she sings on PBS' A Capitol Fourth July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 CT.



