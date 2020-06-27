Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 27/06/2020

Lauren Alaina & Trisha Yearwood Shares New Version Of "Getting Good" Out Today

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country superstar Trisha Yearwood joins Lauren Alaina for a special version of Lauren's latest feel-good tune, "Getting Good." The two women hit it off instantly when Lauren recently appeared on an episode of Trisha's Southern Kitchen. The idea of "singing together sometime" came up and resulted in a beautiful new version of "Getting Good."
"I just love the sentiment of this song," Yearwood shares. "We all have these dreams. What you learn, is it's not the goals that you reach that are the things you're really going to remember, it's the journey all along the way. So that lyric - once I learn to grow right where I'm planted, maybe that's when life starts getting good - that's the truth. That's the life lesson."

"I'm so thankful that I get to share such an important message with one of the most important and impactful voices in my life," says Lauren. "Trisha is a beautiful person inside and out. I'm honored she said yes to this song and to me. I'm learning to grow right where I'm planted, and I'm realizing, life's already good."
Lauren Alaina performs on the iHeart Country 4th of July BBQ airing July 3 at 8 p.m. ET /7 CT on The CW plus, she sings on PBS' A Capitol Fourth July 4 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 CT.






Most read news of the week
Malachi Drops The Stunning Music Video For Standout Single "Out Of My Reach"
Black Thought, Jay Rock, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody And Yg Join Star Studded Lineup Of Performers At "BET Awards" 2020
Deniece Williams Shines On New Single "When You Love Somebody"!
Wai Lana Releases 'Lay Me Down' Music Video For Yoga Day
DJ Snake Premieres Epic New Single "Trust Nobody"
Cold War Kids Share New Video For 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'
Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Rascal Flatts And More Join Lineup For CMA Summer Stay-Cay
The Easiest Musical Instruments To Learn
The Dixie Chicks Officially Change Their Name To The Chicks




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0214181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017368793487549 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how