Command Sisters Shares Brand New Single "I Like It"



"



"I Like It," was recorded in Los Angeles by award winning producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Weezer, Blink 182, Neon Trees). Shakers, a cash register sample, and a groan of distortion give way to a seductive verse as the vocals flutter just above a skittering beat. Guitars kick on the hook as they confidently announce, "I'm on fire."



The new track follows the duos debut single, "I Can Do What I Want To", released in May. Watch the official video which was personally shot, styled, and directed in the band's apartment during quarantine and filmed D.I.Y. on an iPhone. Stay tuned for more news coming from Command Sisters soon!



Command Sisters -



Additionally, they cultivated a fervent social media following through consistently eye-popping posts. Mind you, they impressively did all of this without one official release. After inking a deal with 21 Entertainment, Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the Command Sisters, comprised of Charlotte [vocals, keys] and Sarah Command [guitar, vocals] released the brand new track " I Like It " via 21 Entertainment/ Republic Records/ Universal Music. I Like It " takes the listener into the exact moment I realized I was falling extremely hard for someone", says Sarah. "It was intense, scary, and exhilarating all at the same time." Charlotte adds, "When I was writing I Like It, I was inspired by those exact relationships where falling for someone feels like jumping off a cliff... but you like it and jump anyway.""I Like It," was recorded in Los Angeles by award winning producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Weezer, Blink 182, Neon Trees). Shakers, a cash register sample, and a groan of distortion give way to a seductive verse as the vocals flutter just above a skittering beat. Guitars kick on the hook as they confidently announce, "I'm on fire."The new track follows the duos debut single, "I Can Do What I Want To", released in May. Watch the official video which was personally shot, styled, and directed in the band's apartment during quarantine and filmed D.I.Y. on an iPhone. Stay tuned for more news coming from Command Sisters soon!Command Sisters - Charlotte and Sarah Command - wield the power to turn popular culture red, the color being a signature feature of a finely-crafted image. After playing together since childhood, the siblings honed on a distinct sound and style that has brought them to what you get today. Sarah drew on a lifelong love of shred gods, such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Orianthi, as Charlotte nodded to the songcraft of Sia and The Weeknd, cultivating a sharp signature sound steeped in mind-blowing musicality and tight hooks. Their sense of style got just as loud with a crimson take on high fashion. This careful presentation turned heads. Not only did they perform across the United States and Canada, but they attracted partners such as Martin Guitars, PRS Guitars, Marshall Amps, MAC Cosmetics, and Boss/Roland, to name a few.Additionally, they cultivated a fervent social media following through consistently eye-popping posts. Mind you, they impressively did all of this without one official release. After inking a deal with 21 Entertainment, Universal Music Canada, and Republic Records, Command Sisters are primed for a bold breakthrough with the 2020 singles "I Can Do What I Want To" and "I Like It,"



