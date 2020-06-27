Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/06/2020

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Releases "Past Life" Remix Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After much anticipation, today Trevor Daniel teams up with Selena Gomez for a rework of his trap-infused-pop track "Past Life." The track produced by Finneas originally appears on Trevor's debut studio album, Nicotine via Alamo/Interscope Records/Universal Music. It was teased earlier this week but fans caught on sooner proving no match for the stealthy pop duo.

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez also recorded a lyrics video for the track that takes form of an Instagram Live session — with lyrics coming up as comments of the video.

An outsider might perceive Trevor Daniel's rise as an overnight catapult of stratospheric proportions, but the Houston,TX singer has been quietly carving a career in music since his teens. From learning to produce beats in his bedroom to attracting hit-making heavyweights with his artful bridge of electro-R&B and balladic pop, Daniel created his own wave to ride to the top. When Hurricane Harvey devastated the city, then 22-year-old Daniel was forced to evacuate his family home with just music equipment in tow — returning later to find the house flooded in chest-deep water. Within a week of the calamity, he had quit his day job at a men's suits store, newly determined to pursue music full-time.

Almost a year after the release of his debut EP, Homesick, the 25-year-old reached number one on the US Viral 50 with the project's first single "Falling" — a track that entered Top 40 in over 20 countries, reaching a new peak at #4 on U.S. Pop Radio and #18 on Billboard Hot 100. Trevor's ethereal vocals over a trap-infused downbeat already primed listeners for the repeat button, but it was Daniel's lyrical prowess that sparked their imagination. Soon, pop sensation Blackbear and R&B darling Summer Walker sought to remix the track. Trevor's "Falling" went on to become RIAA Certified 2x Platinum. Now at the helm of a debut major release, Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records), the young artist is seeking to solidify his position as a mainstay music maker.






