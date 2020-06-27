Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Releases "Past Life" Remix Out Today





Trevor



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After much anticipation, today Trevor Daniel teams up with Selena Gomez for a rework of his trap-infused-pop track "Past Life." The track produced by Finneas originally appears on Trevor's debut studio album, Nicotine via Alamo/Interscope Records/Universal Music. It was teased earlier this week but fans caught on sooner proving no match for the stealthy pop duo.Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez also recorded a lyrics video for the track that takes form of an Instagram Live session — with lyrics coming up as comments of the video.An outsider might perceive Trevor Daniel's rise as an overnight catapult of stratospheric proportions, but the Houston,TX singer has been quietly carving a career in music since his teens. From learning to produce beats in his bedroom to attracting hit-making heavyweights with his artful bridge of electro-R&B and balladic pop, Daniel created his own wave to ride to the top. When Hurricane Harvey devastated the city, then 22-year-old Daniel was forced to evacuate his family home with just music equipment in tow — returning later to find the house flooded in chest-deep water. Within a week of the calamity, he had quit his day job at a men's suits store, newly determined to pursue music full-time. Almost a year after the release of his debut EP, Homesick, the 25-year-old reached number one on the US Viral 50 with the project's first single " Falling " — a track that entered Top 40 in over 20 countries, reaching a new peak at #4 on U.S. Pop Radio and #18 on Billboard Hot 100. Trevor's ethereal vocals over a trap-infused downbeat already primed listeners for the repeat button, but it was Daniel's lyrical prowess that sparked their imagination. Soon, pop sensation Blackbear and R&B darling Summer Walker sought to remix the track. Trevor's " Falling " went on to become RIAA Certified 2x Platinum. Now at the helm of a debut major release, Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records), the young artist is seeking to solidify his position as a mainstay music maker.



