Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Releases "Past Life" Remix Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After much anticipation, today Trevor Daniel
teams up with Selena Gomez
for a rework of his trap-infused-pop track "Past Life." The track produced by Finneas originally appears on Trevor's debut studio album, Nicotine via Alamo/Interscope Records/Universal Music. It was teased earlier this week but fans caught on sooner proving no match for the stealthy pop duo.
Trevor Daniel
and Selena Gomez
also recorded a lyrics video for the track that takes form of an Instagram Live session — with lyrics coming up as comments of the video.
An outsider might perceive Trevor Daniel's rise as an overnight catapult of stratospheric proportions, but the Houston,TX singer has been quietly carving a career in music since his teens. From learning to produce beats in his bedroom to attracting hit-making heavyweights with his artful bridge of electro-R&B and balladic pop, Daniel
created his own wave to ride to the top. When Hurricane Harvey
devastated the city, then 22-year-old Daniel
was forced to evacuate his family home with just music equipment in tow — returning later to find the house flooded in chest-deep water. Within a week of the calamity, he had quit his day job at a men's suits store, newly determined to pursue music full-time.
Almost
a year after the release of his debut EP, Homesick, the 25-year-old reached number one on the US Viral 50 with the project's first single "Falling
" — a track that entered Top 40 in over 20 countries, reaching a new peak at #4 on U.S. Pop Radio
and #18 on Billboard Hot 100. Trevor's ethereal vocals over a trap-infused downbeat already primed listeners for the repeat button, but it was Daniel's lyrical prowess that sparked their imagination. Soon, pop sensation Blackbear
and R&B darling Summer Walker
sought to remix the track. Trevor's "Falling
" went on to become RIAA Certified 2x Platinum. Now at the helm of a debut major release, Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records), the young artist is seeking to solidify his position as a mainstay music maker.