Celebrated Argentine Singer Luciano Pereyra Joins Classical Superstar Pianist Lang Lang To Create A Unique Version Of His Hit Song "Me Enamore De Ti"

In these difficult times, two great artists offer their musical creation - a cultural synthesis - to help bring joy and uplift people around the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an extraordinary and surprising encounter, global superstar pianist Lang Lang joins with popular Argentine musician Luciano Pereyra to launch a new version of Pereyra's song "Me Enamoré De Ti" ("I fell in love with you"). Highlighting the concept that music is a universal language that knows no borders, these two great artists have come together to create an inspiring new piece of music. "Me Enamoré De Ti" is a song composed by Luciano Pereyra that became a hit, with the version by Spanish singer David Bisbal.In this historic encounter, Luciano Pereyra's warm and powerful voice is framed by Lang Lang's masterly keyboard interpretation, creating a new version which showcases their remarkable talent and musical collaboration.With an extensive and successful music career, Luciano Pereyra is considered the most popular and internationally renowned singer in Argentina. He has recently celebrated his 20-year career with new audience records including a sold-out show in Vélez Stadium, 12 shows in Luna Park Stadium and huge festival performances.Always innovative and keen to explore new artistic possibilities, Luciano teams up with the Chinese pianist, educator and philanthropist, Lang Lang - a worldwide icon in classical music.Not only an internationally renowned performer, Lang Lang has also embraced new technology and innovation in classical music. He has performed in the world's most prestigious concert halls and connects with audiences across the globe - whether in a small group of students, or in front of hundreds of millions of spectators, as in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008. Lang Lang has played for four presidents of the United States and his philanthropic work has led him to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and UN Messenger of Peace.The special encounter between these two talents is accompanied by a new music video. Luciano Pereyra and Lang Lang worked on the production while in isolation. Luciano recorded his part in his hometown Luján, while Lang Lang was in Shanghai, China.In these difficult times, two great artists offer their musical creation - a cultural synthesis - to help bring joy and uplift people around the world.



