News
Country 27/06/2020

Sam Hunt Drops Acoustic "Hard To Forget"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, country star Sam Hunt drops a new acoustic version of "Hard To Forget." Currently racing up the country airplay charts and one of the country streaming leaders, "Hard To Forget" is the latest off of Hunt's chart-topping album SOUTHSIDE.

Named one of US Weekly's Best Albums of 2020 so far, SOUTHSIDE is Hunt's second No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart following his 3x Platinum debut album MONTEVALLO. Like MONTEVALLO, Hunt wrote every track on SOUTHSIDE including "Hard to Forget," the record-breaking "Body Like A Back Road," and his most recent No. 1 "Kinfolks."

The New York Times says SOUTHSIDE is "a reminder that Hunt is a Nashville provocateur who can write better songs than almost everyone he's trying to provoke," while Rolling Stone pegs Hunt as "an innovator who has remade country in his own image and also figured out how to reclaim its past."
Billboard notes, "his ace storytelling and ability to incorporate hip-hop influence into a more modernized form of country are still intact," and Stereogum indicates, "Hunt's formidable charisma and world-building ability" as the through lines of SOUTHSIDE. The album has also earned praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, NPR and more.






