Aloe Blacc Shares Self-Motivational Anthem "My Way"

Says Aloe about All Love Everything: "Rather than a genre, my music is about A.I.M.: affirmation, inspiration, and motivation. After so many opportunities to talk about my music and not feel comfortable saying, 'I'm a pop artist' or 'I'm a folk artist,' I had this realization. My songwriting genre is thematic."



Throughout All Love Everything, Aloe exhibits the radical empathy and emotional directness that has helped firmly establish his global stardom. Whether it's the stand-out closer "Harvard" — a heartrending storytelling song in the tradition of

Take a look and learn more about the conversation here: https://www.okayplayer.com/culture/aloe-blacc-artist-chat.html



Aloe also recently embarked on a regular interview series on Instagram Live, where he has been discussing a range of topics — including the repeal of 50 A, qualified immunity, policing parenting and activism — with artists and guests from the fields of law, literature, academia, and so much more, including Nolan Gould from



In 2019, Avicii's family honored their son's wish to have Aloe Blacc's vocals feature on the first track from Avicii's posthumous album, TIM. The song "SOS" was released in April to a welcome response from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and activist Aloe Blacc shares "My Way," the latest track from his new album All Love Everything, out October 2 on BMG. Produced by Jonas Jeberg (Panic! At The Disco, Selena Gomez), " My Way " is a motivational anthem set to piano that explodes into a harmonious chorus. Take a look and listen to the official music video for " My Way " here: https://aloeblacc.lnk.to/MyWay/youtubeAll Love Everything is Aloe's first album since his 2013 Grammy-nominated major label debut, Lift Your Spirit. All Love Everything was created through the lens of Aloe as a family man and is also the singer-songwriter's first collection of material written as a father, a journey that's expanded his already heartfelt artistic palette.Says Aloe about All Love Everything: "Rather than a genre, my music is about A.I.M.: affirmation, inspiration, and motivation. After so many opportunities to talk about my music and not feel comfortable saying, 'I'm a pop artist' or 'I'm a folk artist,' I had this realization. My songwriting genre is thematic."Throughout All Love Everything, Aloe exhibits the radical empathy and emotional directness that has helped firmly establish his global stardom. Whether it's the stand-out closer "Harvard" — a heartrending storytelling song in the tradition of Joni Mitchell and Bill Withers that finds Blacc singing with disarming candor about a woman working two jobs to support her family, including a child with special needs — or the candid and percussive devotion ode "Corner," Aloe's songwriting remains as affecting as ever. Drawing on an eclectic mix of soul, folk, and contemporary pop, All Love Everything proves that there's no pigeonholing the human experience.Watch the video for the previously released All Love Everything track "I Do," a dedication to Aloe's wife that he debuted on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan: https://youtu.be/ZFXLDUtAqnEEarlier this month, Aloe Blacc - in partnership with Okayplayer - hosted a virtual town hall to discuss America during the Black Lives Matter protests and quarantine. Joined by actor Michael Ealy, Lakers' center JaVale McGee, and rapper Talib Kweli, the four discussed a range of topics, from the death of George Floyd and policy brutality to COVID and mental health.Take a look and learn more about the conversation here: https://www.okayplayer.com/culture/aloe-blacc-artist-chat.htmlAloe also recently embarked on a regular interview series on Instagram Live, where he has been discussing a range of topics — including the repeal of 50 A, qualified immunity, policing parenting and activism — with artists and guests from the fields of law, literature, academia, and so much more, including Nolan Gould from Modern Family. Tune into Aloe's Instagram to check it out: https://www.instagram.com/aloeblacc/channel/All Love Everything Tracklist:FamilyAll Love EverythingMy WayWherever You GoNothing Left But YouGlory DaysI DoCornerHold On TightHarvard Aloe Blacc is a singer, songwriter, producer, and activist born to Panamanian immigrants who settled in California. Aloe was raised on the musical stylings of salsa, merengue, and cumbia and eventually discovered artists like KRS-One, Donny Hathaway, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor - inspiring his unique fusion of soul, folk, R&B, and pop. From crossover hit "I Need a Dollar" to the chart-toppers " Wake Me Up " and "The Man," Aloe has stamped his name on the music scene globally.In 2019, Avicii's family honored their son's wish to have Aloe Blacc's vocals feature on the first track from Avicii's posthumous album, TIM. The song "SOS" was released in April to a welcome response from Avicii fans worldwide and topped the charts in several countries around the world, hitting No. 1 on the US Dance Charts. Several other collaborations with hit producers followed, including works with David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Gryffin, Flight Facilities, Young Bombs, Mesto, and Hellberg.



