BigKlit Unleashes KLITORIUS B.I.G.





WORLDWIDE/RECORDS/The Orchard. KLITORIUS B.I.G. features the return of such long-unavailable fan favorites as "FaceFuk," available now at all DSPs; the track is joined by a companion video, premiering exclusively via YouTube.



With its snarling vocal delivery, intense production, and wildly audacious lyrics, KLITORIUS B.I.G. marks one of the first highlights of what has proven a truly incendiary run from BigKlit. The project was recorded soon after her arrival in New York City, informed by grit, heart, and an insatiable hunger to create something altogether original and her own.



BigKlit will celebrate the return of KLITORIUS B.I.G. with a livestream release party tonight, June 26, at 8 pm ET. Presented by Brooklyn's BABY TV, tickets for the event are available on a sliding scale HERE; ticket holders will receive a link and password 30 minutes before the start of the show. Fans purchasing tickets in the 30 minutes leading up to the performance will receive their info in their order confirmation email.



BigKlit made an auspicious debut with last year's BIG KLITOIRUS EP, followed quickly by the full-length projects. The NYC-based artist quickly caused a worldwide sensation with her breakthrough hit, "Liar." With its brazenly explicit lyrics and brutal, relentless beats, the track proved one of 2019's most provocative hits, first blowing up on TikTok before ascending to multiple streaming charts around the world, reaching #1 on the US Viral 50 on two separate occasions. "Liar" is joined by an age-restricted companion video streaming now via YouTube.



2020 kicked off with the premiere of PSYCHOSIS, a remarkable 30-minute short film directed by @pgdm. "PSYCHOSIS is a dark and dreary fever dream with apocalypse-level anxiety steady throughout," raved PAPER. "Every song featured in the film hits listeners' ears like a hallucinogen - they can be deeply disturbing, comforting ('Beautiful'), or both at once...It's the type of digi-gothic, post-genre art-making that BigKlit has come to be known for, and her fans are going absolutely nuts over it."

Last month saw BigKlit teaming up with Universal



Audiofemme further praised the video and short film, noting that " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Provocative rap sensation BigKlit has announced a special new edition of her infamous 2019 LP, KLITORIUS B.I.G. The album - which includes a number of previously deleted tracks - is available today via ROT$WORLDWIDE/RECORDS/The Orchard. KLITORIUS B.I.G. features the return of such long-unavailable fan favorites as "FaceFuk," available now at all DSPs; the track is joined by a companion video, premiering exclusively via YouTube.With its snarling vocal delivery, intense production, and wildly audacious lyrics, KLITORIUS B.I.G. marks one of the first highlights of what has proven a truly incendiary run from BigKlit. The project was recorded soon after her arrival in New York City, informed by grit, heart, and an insatiable hunger to create something altogether original and her own.BigKlit will celebrate the return of KLITORIUS B.I.G. with a livestream release party tonight, June 26, at 8 pm ET. Presented by Brooklyn's BABY TV, tickets for the event are available on a sliding scale HERE; ticket holders will receive a link and password 30 minutes before the start of the show. Fans purchasing tickets in the 30 minutes leading up to the performance will receive their info in their order confirmation email.BigKlit made an auspicious debut with last year's BIG KLITOIRUS EP, followed quickly by the full-length projects. The NYC-based artist quickly caused a worldwide sensation with her breakthrough hit, "Liar." With its brazenly explicit lyrics and brutal, relentless beats, the track proved one of 2019's most provocative hits, first blowing up on TikTok before ascending to multiple streaming charts around the world, reaching #1 on the US Viral 50 on two separate occasions. "Liar" is joined by an age-restricted companion video streaming now via YouTube.2020 kicked off with the premiere of PSYCHOSIS, a remarkable 30-minute short film directed by @pgdm. "PSYCHOSIS is a dark and dreary fever dream with apocalypse-level anxiety steady throughout," raved PAPER. "Every song featured in the film hits listeners' ears like a hallucinogen - they can be deeply disturbing, comforting ('Beautiful'), or both at once...It's the type of digi-gothic, post-genre art-making that BigKlit has come to be known for, and her fans are going absolutely nuts over it."Last month saw BigKlit teaming up with Universal Music Group/Caroline Distribution recording artist Trippie Redd on a new version of "Beautiful. The track arrived alongside a haunting music video and companion short film, hailed by PAPER as "a work of art that's unpredictable at every turn...complete with everything you'd likely see in a twisted thriller: lightning, murder, out-of-body experiences and drugs, all with romantic yet eerie songwriting aimed at a subject unaware of their own beauty."Audiofemme further praised the video and short film, noting that " Beautiful " "embodies the song's duality with a macabre love story and BDSM imagery. It's fitting, because shifting the balance of power has been her trademark as a woman in male-dominated rap. By blurring the edges of asserting control or losing it totally, BigKlit remains a provocative artist worth keeping an eye on."



