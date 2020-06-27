Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 27/06/2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Lacs Release Acoustic Version Of 'What I Need' With musicians taking a massive hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia based country rap duo The Lacs have used the time to record stripped-down acoustic versions of classic tracks from their catalog. The fifth acoustic video the duo has released is "What I Need" from The Lacs 2012 album "190 Proof".

The song sonically shows the duo remembering why they first fell in love and the good times to ensure they can weather the storm of their relationships.

The Lacs career trajectory accelerates with every new album. They've managed to wrangle up over 100 million Youtube views, a million digital tracks sold, and over 700,000 albums scanned. They routinely rank among the Top 25 streaming country artists on Pandora, and have spent 175 cumulative weeks on Billboard's Country Charts throughout their career.
The Lacs breakthrough single "Kickin' Up Mud" is certified Gold and considered one of the first Country Rap Classics, tallying over 26 million views on Youtube, and inspiring a plethora of young artists to jump on the Country Rap bandwagon. But through it all, the group stays grounded, connecting with their fans by touring nationwide, nailing over 150 dates a year for 10 years straight.
In 2017 The Lacs teamed up with fellow artists Crucifix and Sonny Bama to create their first independent record label, Dirt Rock Empire. Setting the genre on fire with its first release, "Dirtbagz, Vol. 1".
A compilation album which spawned one of their biggest hits to date, "Dirt Road Dollars" featuring Nate Kenyon.
An anthem for blue-collar America that's generated over 30 million spins on Youtube and 15 million spins on Spotify. Since then the label has been going strong churning out "Dirt Rock" & "Rise and Shine" from The Lacs. "Desperado" by Crucifix".
"Chain Smokin'" by Hard Target, "Chasin' Sunsets" by Wess Nyle among others.






