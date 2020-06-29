The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump For Use Of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'





Most recently, Betty Buckley called on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Rolling Stones are threatening President Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies. The band released a statement on Sunday, saying that their legal team and BMI are working together to stop the use of their material for Trump's reelection campaign.This isn't the first time the band has complained about Trump's use of their music. During his 2016 campaigns, The Stones' 1969 song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' was played often. The song was brought back for Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma."The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," the statement said. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.''As Top40-Charts.com previously reported, many other musicians have either filed legal action, or threatened to, over the use of their songs at Trump's rallies, since he announced his campaign for president.In 2015, Neil Young disagreed with Trump's use of his song 'Rockin in the Free World' at the rally during which he announced his presidential campaign.Since then, a slew of artists have taken issue with Trump using their songs, including R.E.M., Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Earth Wind & Fire, and the estates of George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, and Prince.Most recently, Betty Buckley called on Andrew Lloyd Webber to take legal action against Trump for using " Memory " from Cats at his rallies.



