News
RnB 29/06/2020

Beyonce Will Release Visual Album 'Black Is King' On Disney+!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyonce will release a visual album, titled "Black is King" exclusively on Disney+!
"Black is King" will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney's global phenomenon "The Lion King."
The project was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyonce.



The film is based on the music of "The Lion King: The Gift," released last year in conjunction with the Disney pic, and stars the album's featured artists and some special guest appearances. The Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

"'Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the visual album. "The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."






