How To Record Your Music At Home

The world has changed so much since the era of modern-day technology. In the past, you can only record your music at a professional recording studio. Now, both upcoming musicians and big-time musicians are turning their home to make-shift studios where they record and produce their music. For instance, the likes of Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish started recording their music at the comforts of their homes before going on to be global stars.

That being said, here's how you can start recording your music at home:

1. Understand Your Type of Music

Before you start recording your music, you need to be aware of the type of music you're going for. Is it songs or instrumentals and beats? What music genre do you want to focus on? Knowing the kind of music you want to record and produce will determine the instruments you purchase for your in-house studio.

Besides, understanding your music type and style will determine your approach for building your follower base. Artists like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Elton John have used this "know-your-style" strategy to develop their music and grow their fanbase.



2. Set Up Your Make-Shift Studio and Soundproof It

To make music at home, you need a place to record without disturbance. First, you need to choose a room in your house that's free from noise and impromptu interruptions.

Some people use their regular bedroom or even living room for recording, which would suffice for amateurish recordings. However, if you want to record and produce music fit for public consumption, you need to make it as polished as possible.

A home recording studio solely set up for your music will help you achieve this. After choosing a room that's free from external disturbance, you need to soundproof it. Music being recorded in rooms that are not soundproofed would bounce off and echo uncomfortably when played.

To avoid this, start by packing foam and feather-filled items, like pillows, beanbags, and sofas into the room. This would increase the compactness of the otherwise empty room and reduce echoes.

You can use acoustic foam to pad the room's corners, door, and window edges to keep the music you're making from getting out. That way, your music's quality would be retained, and also the sound will not get out to disturb others. Also, purchase a carpet for your studio room as opposed to a rug.

The carpet will not absorb your music, thereby helping retain your music quality, but rugs do the opposite. Additionally, try to seal holes, leaks, and gaps that could be in your walls, doors, and windows, trapping your music in for high quality.

3. Purchase and Install Your Recording Instruments

Now that your recording room is in place, you need your recording equipment to get your music in the works. The following are the most essential equipment you need in your home recording studio. Asides these, you need to have instruments essential to your music with you, such as guitars, pianos, keyboards, and even violins.

Computer: This is the first item you need in your studio. It's considered to be one of the most essential equipment in a studio. It's on your computer that you would make use of software and applications for recording and producing music. Alongside your laptop, you can use your phone if need be.

Microphone and Earphone: If you would be recording songs you wrote or sounds from the instruments you play, you need microphones. The microphone increases the audibility and clearness of the sounds you're producing. Your earphones are just as important. You would use them to listen to your sounds and check for areas that need improvements.

Monitor Speakers: The monitor speakers would help you ascertain your music's quality as well as how you can improve it. They can help you perceive your music from the end user's perceptive. To get the best sounds, you need to buy high-quality monitor speakers for your home studio.

Recording, Mixing, Editing, and Mastering Software: These are not physical instruments; instead, they're software and applications that'll aid your music production. Get high standard recording software, cutting, and mixing software that improves your music. Don't forget to get a high-quality Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) as well. You should choose the software and applications that are compatible with your computer's operating software.

Audio Interface: An audio interface is fundamental because it's what you'll use in connecting your studio instruments. Choose to buy an audio interface that's compatible with your devices. This will create ease of access and ease of musical production runnings.

4. Recording, Editing, Mixing and Mastering Music

After setting up your studio and instruments, you can start recording your music. There are diverse approaches to making your music. You can begin by recording your vocals or your musical instrument's sound before creating underlying rhythms, like beats and instrumentals, for your music.

On the other hand, you can produce the beats, rhythms, and instrumentals you want to use for your music before recording your music.

After recording your music, you can edit it first before mixing it with supporting melodies. Alternatively, you can mix supporting melodies (beats, side instruments, like guitar, drum and keyboard sounds, and background vocals) with the recording before you start editing.

The Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) has amazing editing tools that'll improve your music and make it of high standards. With the DAW, as well as other editors, you'll be able to transform your music.

After editing the music, adding rhythms, cutting out noises/unnecessary extensions, and the likes, it's time to mix it. In this phase, you'll carry out processes, such as balancing faders, equalization, panning, reverbing, and automation to make the music and everything embedded in it perform in synchronization.

Once all the needed processes have been completed, you still have to retouch your music. You don't want to release subpar music publicly. This will affect people's perception of your music for a long while. For this reason, you need to ensure that everything concerning your music is perfect.

Remember to widen and balance your music's frequency and optimally increase its loudness. As a last-minute check, have your friends and family listen to the music with both headphones and monitor speaker, ensuring you're not missing anything. Once your music is ascertained to be perfect, you're good to go.

Conclusion

Nowadays, you don't need to go to a professional recording studio to become a musician in your own right. You can give your music the boost it needs right from your home. You just need to know how to go about it.

Following the tips above will allow you to record and produce high-quality music right in your home.