Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/06/2020

Billboard Charting Murat Ses Drops A New Dance Single In July 2020

Billboard Charting Murat Ses Drops A New Dance Single In July 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard top 10 charting (Nardugan, Strawberry Moon, Pockmarked Beauty, Anatolian Highway 3, Endless Dance) Turkish-Austrian synth wizard MURAT SES (Father of Anadolu Pop) drops a new single on July 12, 2020: OpBe Dances II

The single will be available on all major digital platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, iTunes et al. Composed and performed by Murat Ses, mixed by Nihal Ses aka OpBe, publisher and independent artist promoter of the renowned CLOUZINE Magazine (22 issues since 2016 and July-August 2020 issue #23 to be published soon)

OpBe Dances II is mainly focusing on Levantine scales and synth work all created by Murat Ses in his unique style Anadolu Pop. Murat Ses is winner of numerous awards; Indie Music Channel Awards, Global Music Awards, Akademia Music Awards, Josie Music Awards, Nihal Ses nominee of ISSA and some Film Awards.

According to Clou Records, some more releases will follow this year.
For more information:
muratses.com
clouzinemagazine.com






Most read news of the week
Bring Me The Horizon Reveal "Parasite Eve"
Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single 'Girls In The Hood'
Beyonce To Receive BET's Humanitarian Award In Recognition Of Her Activism
Tali Shear Captivates With 'Fool
Colton Graves Releases New Single "Smile For Me"
Pentatonix Releases The "At Home EP"
Jonas Blue & Hotly Tipped US Artist MAX Unleash Summer Hit-In-Waiting "Naked"
Joella Releases New Single And Video "Break The Rules"
Ice Nine Kills Announces 'Undead & Unplugged At The Overlook Hotel'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014927387237549 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how