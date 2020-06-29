Billboard Charting Murat Ses Drops A New Dance Single In July 2020





clouzinemagazine.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard top 10 charting (Nardugan, Strawberry Moon, Pockmarked Beauty, Anatolian Highway 3, Endless Dance) Turkish-Austrian synth wizard MURAT SES (Father of Anadolu Pop) drops a new single on July 12, 2020: OpBe Dances IIThe single will be available on all major digital platforms such as Spotify, Amazon, iTunes et al. Composed and performed by Murat Ses, mixed by Nihal Ses aka OpBe, publisher and independent artist promoter of the renowned CLOUZINE Magazine (22 issues since 2016 and July-August 2020 issue #23 to be published soon)OpBe Dances II is mainly focusing on Levantine scales and synth work all created by Murat Ses in his unique style Anadolu Pop. Murat Ses is winner of numerous awards; Indie Music Channel Awards, Global Music Awards, Akademia Music Awards, Josie Music Awards, Nihal Ses nominee of ISSA and some Film Awards.According to Clou Records, some more releases will follow this year.For more information:muratses.comclouzinemagazine.com



