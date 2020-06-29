Bismuth Announce Special Release & Live Stream Show



VILE CREATURE released their latest album, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! via Prosthetic Records this month. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavy-slow duo BISMUTH confirmed that they will release In Tenbrix Lux a special one-off track, this coming Friday, July 3. The song was commissioned by Burning Wheel to accompany the Kickstarter campaign they ran for their new game Torchbearer, and also features contributions from VILE CREATURE. The track will be released via Bandcamp this Friday, when the music platform will waive their fees; proceeds will go towards Black Lives Matter charities and The Forest Carbon Project, which aims to plant new trees and restore peatlands so increasing the carbon storage capacity in the UK.Of the track, BISMUTH's Tanya Byrne comments:"Although I didn't have access to amps, we saw it as a challenge to see if we could record a track completely by ourselves. The outcome was In Tenebris Lux. Roughly translated, it means 'There is always light in the dark'. This phrase is important to remember in these dark times."Vocals for In Tenebris Lux were recorded by Vic, KW, (both VILE CREATURE) and Tanya. Recording was handled by KW and Tanya, with bass, drum programming, synths, mixing, mastering all also taken care of by Tanya. Artwork is by Arik Roper (Sleep, Earth, Sunn) and can be seen below.This evening, BISMUTH will perform live as part of a series of events hosted by Hotel-Radio.com; they'll play a double header with fellow UK band Kurokuma, broadcast live from The Black Heart venue in London.BISMUTH is a Nottingham, UK-based two-piece, consisting of Tanya Byrne (bass/ vocals) and Joe Rawlings (drums) who released their latest album to great critical acclaim in 2018. The Slow Dying Of The Great Barrier Reef is a two track opus, with the title track clocking in at a hefty 32 minutes. The band has toured consistently with the likes of Primitive Man and Body Void as well as performing at festivals such as Roadburn and Supersonic. BISMUTH are currently writing material for their next album, which will be released via Prosthetic.VILE CREATURE released their latest album, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! via Prosthetic Records this month.



