NBC's 'Songland' Artist, Fatherdude Blends R&B Styles And Moods On New EP 'Billions," Out Today!





Based in New York City, Fatherdude is a multifaceted vocalist and musician best known for his dynamically powerful voice and performance. Fatherdude is now entering the next chapter of his vision capturing a uniquely soulful and explosive sound that blends Pop, Electronic, R&B and Rock. Alias for acclaimed songwriter/artist Mitch Conwell, Fatherdude has been featured in Billboard, Dancing Astronaut, This Song is Sick, Vice, Earmilk, among others, has worked with heavyweights in electronic music, such as San Holo and



On his experience with Songland, FD states:

"Songland was an experience I never thought I would have. I always had a disdain for reality show contests and voice competitions but when Songland reached out for me to submit some songs, I looked into the show and said, 'Wait, I missed this one - this one is different.' The show respects our craft and focuses on the actual MUSIC. It was a no-brainer for me. The experience itself was incredible not only because we got to present songs to

we are capable of. The talent in the room and the passion that led us to be grouped together for the show was undeniable. There is no doubt that we've created musical and personal friendships for life and I'm grateful for the experience."



Billions EP is a short collection about Fatherdude's life in NYC. For this project, he leans heavily into his Rock roots while still maintaining his recognizably soulful vocals. These are 3 songs​ ​about love, location, and labor respectively. "Billions'' explores an improbable​ ​love affair in a city of millions, on a planet of billions. "Land of Denial'' is the conversation we all​ ​have had with ourselves in the mirror, trying to be objective and honest about both our​ ​shortcomings and triumphs. Lastly, "Do or Die" displays the spirit and test of will in the daily grind.​ These songs took shape alongside the crafted production of Brooklyn-based Alge and video​ ​game soundtrack producer Konrad OldMoney (UFC 3, Cyberpunk e3 official trailer). Randy​ ​Runyon (Bilal) appears on guitar for "Billions" and Shawn Jordan is credited with all artwork and​ ​photography. It was important for Fatherdude to c​reate a project that celebrates his ever-changing and​ ​unique sound. The songs were written and recorded in Harlem and Brooklyn, NY and Los​ ​Angeles. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One thing he always brings to his songs is energy. His song is called "Billions" and is about the probability of meeting the right person with all of the billions of people in the world. It's super soulful. Usher says the song is brilliant." -TalentcapBased in New York City, Fatherdude is a multifaceted vocalist and musician best known for his dynamically powerful voice and performance. Fatherdude is now entering the next chapter of his vision capturing a uniquely soulful and explosive sound that blends Pop, Electronic, R&B and Rock. Alias for acclaimed songwriter/artist Mitch Conwell, Fatherdude has been featured in Billboard, Dancing Astronaut, This Song is Sick, Vice, Earmilk, among others, has worked with heavyweights in electronic music, such as San Holo and Benny Benassi as well as hip-hop legends Redman and Joell Ortiz, and has announced his newest release, Billions EP. The title track was featured on ​​​​NBC's S​ongland ​(​with guest artist ​Usher) which aired yesterday, on June 15, 2020. Fatherdude is currently working with iconic, Grammy Award-winning duo, producers, and long-time collaborators, Brasstracks on his future Summer releases.On his experience with Songland, FD states:"Songland was an experience I never thought I would have. I always had a disdain for reality show contests and voice competitions but when Songland reached out for me to submit some songs, I looked into the show and said, 'Wait, I missed this one - this one is different.' The show respects our craft and focuses on the actual MUSIC. It was a no-brainer for me. The experience itself was incredible not only because we got to present songs to Usher and the legendary producers, but we got to spend time with the other songwriters. This was the most organic part of the process. We got to sit in the green room with writers from Nashville, NYC, LA and Canada and commiserate on the life of a songwriter. The best moment came one night when all of the songwriters from a couple of episodes (shooting simultaneously) got to play songs for each other in one of the hotel rooms. It shed a light into who we all are and whatwe are capable of. The talent in the room and the passion that led us to be grouped together for the show was undeniable. There is no doubt that we've created musical and personal friendships for life and I'm grateful for the experience."Billions EP is a short collection about Fatherdude's life in NYC. For this project, he leans heavily into his Rock roots while still maintaining his recognizably soulful vocals. These are 3 songs​ ​about love, location, and labor respectively. "Billions'' explores an improbable​ ​love affair in a city of millions, on a planet of billions. "Land of Denial'' is the conversation we all​ ​have had with ourselves in the mirror, trying to be objective and honest about both our​ ​shortcomings and triumphs. Lastly, "Do or Die" displays the spirit and test of will in the daily grind.​ These songs took shape alongside the crafted production of Brooklyn-based Alge and video​ ​game soundtrack producer Konrad OldMoney (UFC 3, Cyberpunk e3 official trailer). Randy​ ​Runyon (Bilal) appears on guitar for "Billions" and Shawn Jordan is credited with all artwork and​ ​photography. It was important for Fatherdude to c​reate a project that celebrates his ever-changing and​ ​unique sound. The songs were written and recorded in Harlem and Brooklyn, NY and Los​ ​Angeles.



