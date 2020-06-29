HRH Launches HRH NWOCR Festival 'New Wave Of Classic Rock', With Massive Wagons, Bad Touch, Massive, Skam, Hollowstar & More





HRH are taking that leap of faith and bringing the cream of NWOCR bands together for one incredible weekend where they are the headliners within their own right. We want to kickstart 2021 with a new positive framework that's all about the music and more importantly all about the fans. HRH NWOCR will be a 2-day, 2-arena affair with nothing but NWOCR artists. The event will take place on Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th January 2021 @ the 02 Academy Leicester where we call upon everyone to come and support the next generation. The event itself will be broadcast live on Hard Rock Hell



If you are as passionate as the bands and true NWOCR fans, and want to support putting the scene where it should be, then this is it - get involved, feel the community, enjoy the music and let's protect the future of music together.



We are stoked to announce some of the top names in the genre - spearheading the future of rock at HRH NWOCR.



Ask the new wave of rock fans which band are leading the way for the new breed of classic rock - and you'll hear the same name crop up over and over again -



Although slow starters - they took until their 6th year as a band to release debut album "Half Way Home" to stunning reviews - Bad Touch have been making up for it ever since and have just released their 4th album in just 5 years. "



Success may have been a long time coming - but ozzies



At the heavier end of the NWOCR spectrum, South Wales' finest Florence



Now a finely-tuned 4-piece, Ryders



Leicester based SKAM will play with home advantage as one of the local contingent of bands at HRH NWOCR. The hard rock trio have cemented their place at the top table of the new wave of UK rock bands with 3 incredible studio albums to date plus stunning appearances at Wildfire, Steelhouse, Ramblin' Man and of course our very own Hard Rock Hell. Their 3rd album "The Amazing Memoirs of Geoffrey Goddard" is a masterpiece of conceptual hard rock that shows all other bands how to present and deliver a rock album - rightly being held in high esteem by outlets such as Planet Rock



Another of the local brotherhood of bands to take to the main stage in January will be Hell's Addiction. 10 years into their career, they describe themselves as "the bastard child of an illicit three-way between Skid Row, early Guns N'Roses and AC/DC" - which any fan will tell you is hard to argue with. However, the band are much more than that - live they exude confidence professionalism and talent - but it's on their latest recordings that their upward trajectory will be accelerated into orbit. Latest EP V1.0 is simply mind-blowing, and we can't wait to hear what the lads have in store for 2021! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn2O1a3ejNY



Cambridgeshire based Hollowstar are the relative newcomers here, only being 5 years and one album into their short but explosive career. Their self-titled debut long-player from 2019 caught the imagination and ears of the NWOCR community and has set the band up to hit heights that might even surpass the bigger names of the scene. Fronted by the effervescent Joe Bonson, the guys take to the main stage on Sunday at the O2 Academy in Leicester for one of their biggest appearances yet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhTl-3c-8I8



Headlining the second stage each day are Ethyrfield and Trident Waters, and we are extremely proud to be able to bring you The City Kids - a modern take on punk 'n' roll from members of The Main Grains,



Also appearing at HRH NWOCR are Matt Mitchell and The Coldhearts, Empyre, Gorilla Riot,



Early bird tickets are on sale at the unbelievable rate of only 25 GBP per person with no booking fee for the whole weekend where we will see 30 bands giving it their all. 2-day hotel packages are also available at killer rates for both Classic packages and Royalty if you fancy the extras of an upstairs seated balcony, private bar, security and toilets as well as access into the private HRH NWOCR Unplugged sessions.



