Faith & Scars Releases Official Music Video For Bluesy New Single "Long Way Home;" Sophomore Album, 'Revolver,' Out 10/17/2020!

"This is the 4th video from our upcoming album Revolver. This could be interpreted as the revolver's origin story.



'Long Way Home' is a departure from our trilogy, 'Breathe', 'No Apologies', & 'Never the Same'. It introduces a new storyline, representing persistence & balance. We wrote 'Long Way Home' as a reminder to remain grounded, in tune with yourself, & focused in the midst of the storm that is life. Oftentimes life will strike us like a tidal wave. Saying it can be hard to endure is an understatement. The lyrics promote positive state of mind, & self caring. We believe that, especially in the unknown, taking that extra moment to breathe, relax, and re-align with oneself is crucial to maintaining a positive mindset.." - FAITH & SCARS



"This was the biggest production we've done so far, and it was a blast!! We had an amazing experience hopping back in time, & reimagining ourselves in The Wild West, 1885. When we were pitching ideas for this shoot,



Shadowhawk was much more than a backdrop for us. Being on set was indescribable. There's a real energy about that little western town that threw us back in time. It suspended our disbelief & for that entire shoot, we lived the roles. We felt like real life cowboys. Definitely a childhood dream come true! On top of the mind blowing experience, the staff of Shadowhawk were incredibly kind & courteous.



Once we had the location nailed down, we moved into production. This was not easy by any stretch of the imagination. FUN, but not easy!



After we had the scripts, storyboards, shot lists, wardrobe, & setting, we still had to find a way to bring the town to life. We looked no further than our friends & family. We had Cheyanne Liverman play multiple roles in the film. She was an extra in a couple of scenes, and a quickdraw cowgirl in the bar scene. We also called on our great friend, Eric Anderson. Eric played an extra in the town, but primarily the Sheriff. He did an awesome job bringing that character to life! We also got to play our own parts in the film! Again, not to be cliche', but to be able to act in a western was truly an honor. The little kid versions of ourselves would be over the moon to see this. We brought back Filmmaker Jaiden Frost for the shoot. He's always a blast to work with, and has an amazing eye for film. We spent many weeks after the shoot with him editing it all together. He's amazing at what he does, and we couldn't have done it without him. We found out the hard way, to shoot a western is to live a western! It was nothing short of 107 degrees in those buildings, but we made it through! Putting it all together was grueling, but it was rewarding. It was a group effort, and we couldn't be happier with the finished product.



We've thoroughly enjoyed this whole experience, and we're so grateful for the support we've received so far! Keep an eye out for easter eggs of what's to come!



As always,

Y'all Keep the Faith! "



Track List:

1. Long Way Home

2. Rain

3. Fly

4. Breathe

5. No Apologies

6. Nothin' Wrong

7.Never the Same

8. Lightning



Faith & Scars is an American Rock band. With members hailing from all around the US, (North Carolina, Virgina, and Florida) they are currently based out of Selma, NC. They come at you with a southern flare and a touch of soul. Even through their most difficult times, Faith & Scars has found a way to stick together; bound by their mantra: Keep the Faith.



The band states,"We've found that if you hold faith in something, and hold it tight - be it your dreams, family, a significant other, yourself, or God - You'll find yourself possessing a force that will push you to be the best that you can be."



Faith & Scars has a profound love for music and finds inspiration through many bands & artists. They proudly wear their 90's-2000's rock influence on their sleeves, yet distinctly display classic sounds comparative to Guns n Roses,



The band adds, "We just want to be the best we can be, and have a good time doing it. It's a lot of hard work, and sometimes heartache to keep a band together, but if we can touch someone with a lyric, or affect anyone in a positive way by doing what we do... then we've done our job. We aim to put on the best show we can every time we step onto a stage. Whether it's 2,000 people, or 2 people and the bartender - we play every show like it's a sold out stadium."



"We're finding our way as an independent band. We're working hard to reinvent ourselves at every step of the way. We believe we have done that with this record. We have full faith in 'Revolver', and we're proud to have a product that we can stand behind. Our sights are set & we're about to take our shot. We just hope you guys enjoy it as much as we do.

We are Faith & Scars and this is Revolver".



Available October 17th, 2020

