Lizzo, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Beyonce And "Queen & Slim" Take Top Honors At The "BET Awards" 2020

In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of winners for The "BET AWARDS" 2020 can be found below:



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST:LIZZO

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST: CHRIS BROWN

BEST GROUP: MIGOS

BEST COLLABORATION: CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - "NO GUIDANCE"

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST: DABABY

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST: MEGAN THEE STALLION

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - "HIGHER"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR

BEST NEW ARTIST: RODDY RICCH

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD: KIRK FRANKLIN - "JUST FOR ME"

BEST ACTRESS: ISSA RAE

BEST ACTOR: MICHAEL B. JORDAN

YOUNGSTARS AWARD: MARSAI MARTIN

BEST MOVIE: QUEEN & SLIM

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: SIMONE BILES

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: LEBRON JAMES

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL (RODDY RICCH)

BET HER AWARD: BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT:

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

For the latest The "BET AWARDS" 2020 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials,

Internationally, the show simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9 pm BST, France on June 30th at 8:45 pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9 pm KST. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The BET honored an incredible and inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and humanitarians across more than 20 categories at The "BET AWARDS" 2020. The show, hosted by actress and comedian Amanda Seales, aired live at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT across Viacom CBS networks including BET, BET HER, and made its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28. 2020 marks both the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET's 40th anniversary. This year's show highlighted the absolute best in entertainment, social justice and culture with moving performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film, and music; spreading an important message of hope and change.The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continues to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.This year's awards used an array of innovative techniques, including stunning and dynamic artist-generated performances and packages, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the important and inspirational messages of Black Lives Matter and the urgent need for racial equality. The ceremony was an extraordinary celebration of black culture, love, joy, and pride, setting a new bar for awards shows produced during the ongoing pandemic.The "BET AWARDS" 2020 Show Highlights Include:Chuck D, Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, Flavor Flav, Questlove, Jahi, YG opened the show with an amazing performance of their song "Fight the Power."Anderson .Paak and Jay Rock followed, delivering a powerful and emotional rendition of the newly released song "Lockdown." The song, which debuted this past Juneteenth, paints a detailed picture of the recent Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the tragic killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Megan Thee Stallion performed her new single "Girls In the Hood" along with her hit song "Savage." The remix of the song featuring Beyoncé became Megan's highest-charting song, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady delivered emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard respectively. Brady sang renditions of Little Richard's popular songs including "Lucille," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti." DaBaby and Roddy Ricch brought the house down during their performance of hit song "Rockstar," which spent two weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was released as the second single of DaBaby's third studio album "Blame It On Baby."R&B sweetheart Summer Walker and pop icon Usher sang their hearts out while performing multiple songs including "Session 32" " Come Thru " / "You Make Me Wanna."Jonathan McReynolds and Kane Brown took us all to church during their renditions of popular gospel songs " People " and "Worldwide Beautiful."Legendary gospel titans Kierra and Karen Clark Sheard of the iconic Clark Sisters delivered a power-packed rendition of the new song "Something Has to Break" from Kierra's newly released sixth album "Kierra," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums.Introduced by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter accepted the Humanitarian Award for her years of her philanthropic service. Her heartfelt speech urged viewers to continue to fight against systemic racism by voting.In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of winners for The "BET AWARDS" 2020 can be found below:BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST:LIZZOBEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST: CHRIS BROWNBEST GROUP: MIGOSBEST COLLABORATION: CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - "NO GUIDANCE"BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST: DABABYBEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST: MEGAN THEE STALLIONVIDEO OF THE YEAR: DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - "HIGHER"VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLORBEST NEW ARTIST: RODDY RICCHDR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD: KIRK FRANKLIN - "JUST FOR ME"BEST ACTRESS: ISSA RAEBEST ACTOR: MICHAEL B. JORDANYOUNGSTARS AWARD: MARSAI MARTINBEST MOVIE: QUEEN & SLIMSPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: SIMONE BILESSPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: LEBRON JAMESALBUM OF THE YEAR: PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL (RODDY RICCH)BET HER AWARD: BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN "BROWN SKIN GIRL"BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT: BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT:SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)For the latest The "BET AWARDS" 2020 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serves as Executive Producers for The "BET Awards" 2020 broadcast special.Internationally, the show simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9 pm BST, France on June 30th at 8:45 pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9 pm KST.



