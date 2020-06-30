Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 30/06/2020

Elegant, Sophisticated Classical Pianist/Vocalist Releases World Jazz EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Now dropping to radio stations around the world and set to spin in July the new Bergamot Rose EP hits the mark magnificently. The sought after Washington DC Pianist/Vocalist/Songwriter Jennifer Bergamot-Rose continues her romp into the world jazz market with the announcement of her latest EP titled "Una Notte A Napoli". This is the ensemble's fourth release (Jennifer Bergamot-Rose arranger) with the new five song EP featuring renditions of world class tunes in three languages. Jennifer shares, "I feel really good about this release. I am excited to do something new which includes Italian, Portuguese, and French on one EP. One should always feel free to experiment and expand horizons."

In normal non-quarantine times the ensemble is known for their live performances for the French Ambassador, the French Embassy, the Canadian Delegation to OAS, and many others within the diplomatic community. The quartet includes Cristian Perez on guitar, Paul Jung on drums and Dominic Martinez on bass. Additionally, Jennifer is also known for performing within professional jazz circles in communities such as Brooklyn and other locations along the eastern seaboard. An accomplished classical pianist Jennifer Bergamot-Rose also harbors a deep love within for world jazz with a special appreciation for selections that breathe with the influences of Latin rhythms. Over time she has been heavily influenced by such performers as Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries and Pink Martini. With "Una Notte A Napoli" the goal is quite simple, deliver the enjoyment of world class music in three languages. "Una Notte A Napoli" hits that mark brilliantly.... Available on air and in streams to the public beginning on July 14th. Below Bergamot Rose performs a selection from the new release.






