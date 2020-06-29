Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
MP3 and More 29/06/2020

Why You Should Start Playing An Instrument

Why You Should Start Playing An Instrument
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bobby McFerrin is an accomplished solo vocal artist, he has rasta hair and looks like a typical hippie, very humble but cool. A few years ago, in a science festival, he got on stage, with a group of science professors that were discussing the relationship between our brains and the pentatonic scale, and gave a mind-blowing performance. Bobby stood up and started to try and get the audience to mimic a specific simple tune and as they did, he hopped - taking one step to the right and one to the left changing the tune, he hums as he moves and they hum along. He suddenly starts humming a song that goes along with the tunes the audience sing as he moves left and right as if he is moving down the pentatonic scale. Surprisingly, the audience kept up even when he moved to areas that they weren't yet familiar with. They would sing the tunes accordingly bringing their voices up and down as he sings and jumps around the stage. The point of this was, Music is part of all of us, since creation. And that our brains function naturally with the sound of music.

Learning to play a musical instrument has wonderful benefits for your mental and physical health. Singing and playing music will leave you feeling more joyful, relaxed and your brain will function better. The facts below will motivate you to start playing an instrument right now!

It Makes You Smarter

Music makes your brain function better, various studies prove that music helps you understand math and physics better. Math helped us understand a lot about music, but what we did not know is that reading musical notes and the Octave helped us make mathematical accomplishments hundreds of years ago.

Studies also show that kids who play musical instruments tend to do better at school and score higher in IQ tests than other students who don't. 

It Makes You Happier

Our brain is a miracle, it's a few pounds of mass that can operate, save data, daydream, and wonder about its creation. It controls every tiny bit of your body and manipulates things based on your perception of them. Music stimulates the brain in mysterious ways that improve our ability to focus, function and perceive things. Albert Einstein said he worked and daydreamed with music playing, it is what made him able to do what he used to do.

It also takes your mind off things, reduces stress, and takes you to another dimension. Music is a free ticket to getting over a dark or negative state of mind. Also, many websites offer free lessons, you will find free classes at a reliable and credible URL if you do a bit of research that will add color to your life. If you decide you want to develop an existing singing talent of yours or acquire a new one by learning to play the violin, you will be making the best decision you have ever made. Learning a musical instrument can help you feel more confident and get a sense of accomplishment. 

Discipline

Music requires hard work, but unlike other activities that you might have tried and failed to keep up with. This one is addictive and you will find yourself committing to classes, reading more about it, and watching more tutorials in order to better yourself. You will also need to make time for it so it will help you get more organized and manage your time more efficiently.

It will also assist with your self-control and overall sense of being calm and peaceful. It improves your emotional perception and understanding, and relating to the lyrics with melody enhances your emotional intelligence.

Creativity

It helps in making your brain sharp. It also decreases your social anxiety and boosts confidence. You will feel liberated because every idea you get will be processed differently and delivered in an innovative way. It also helps you comprehend things differently because you have to read notes and transform them into physical action. This allows your brain to open up and look for new perspectives in terms of interpretation and creativity.

There are studies that state the patients who are recovering from MS attacks can recover better if they play a musical instrument. It enhances your immune system and your physical coordination. Music also increases the capacity for memory in your brain and therefore, improves it drastically. According to researches and scientific studies playing a musical instrument, you will most likely have more friends and feel less lonely and sad. So think hard and figure out which instrument you want to start with and get ready to feel alive again!






