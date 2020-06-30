Alemap Music & Pamela Jackson Announces The New Single "All We Need Is Love" Tribute To COVID19 Pandemic And Protest



Excerpts from Dr. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Pamela Jackson and Alemap Music, Inc.) Pamela Jackson is thrilled to announce the release of the debut single "All We Need is Love." This single will be available everywhere on Friday, July 3, 2020."Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent."-Victor Hugo, 1864."All WE NEED IS LOVE" was written in response to the COVID19 pandemic, the massive amount of protests, systemic racism, and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and all others who have died as a result of police brutality."ALL WE NEED IS LOVE" is a song of hope and healing with a driving force of unity and togetherness through love. Pamela Jackson, founder of Alemap Music, Inc., has been writing and recording gospel music for over 15 years. She has written for national gospel artists and groups such as Perpetual Praise, Carolyn Traylor, Gospel Music Workshop of America, and Melba Moore to name a few. Brent Latin, producer has high hopes for the success of this single. He said "This single is a rhema word through song. If I could use one word to describe it, it would be [powerful]."Just as the song "We Are the World" initiated the fight against world hunger in the early 80's. "ALL WE NEED IS LOVE" is an inspirational and soulful single that reminds us that love, diversity, and unity can coexist in our world.Excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Joe R. Gant, Jr., and Governor Andrew Cuomo makes this single a power vehicle for social change.



