Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/06/2020

Alemap Music & Pamela Jackson Announces The New Single "All We Need Is Love" Tribute To COVID19 Pandemic And Protest

Alemap Music & Pamela Jackson Announces The New Single "All We Need Is Love" Tribute To COVID19 Pandemic And Protest
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Pamela Jackson and Alemap Music, Inc.) Pamela Jackson is thrilled to announce the release of the debut single "All We Need is Love." This single will be available everywhere on Friday, July 3, 2020.
"Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent."-Victor Hugo, 1864.
"All WE NEED IS LOVE" was written in response to the COVID19 pandemic, the massive amount of protests, systemic racism, and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and all others who have died as a result of police brutality.
"ALL WE NEED IS LOVE" is a song of hope and healing with a driving force of unity and togetherness through love.

Pamela Jackson, founder of Alemap Music, Inc., has been writing and recording gospel music for over 15 years. She has written for national gospel artists and groups such as Perpetual Praise, Carolyn Traylor, Gospel Music Workshop of America, and Melba Moore to name a few. Brent Latin, producer has high hopes for the success of this single. He said "This single is a rhema word through song. If I could use one word to describe it, it would be [powerful]."

Just as the song "We Are the World" initiated the fight against world hunger in the early 80's. "ALL WE NEED IS LOVE" is an inspirational and soulful single that reminds us that love, diversity, and unity can coexist in our world.
Excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Joe R. Gant, Jr., and Governor Andrew Cuomo makes this single a power vehicle for social change.






Most read news of the week
Jonas Blue & Hotly Tipped US Artist MAX Unleash Summer Hit-In-Waiting "Naked"
Ley Line Drops New Single 'Ciranda'
Eulene Releases 'Heartbreak Hostage' Single
BigKlit Unleashes KLITORIUS B.I.G.
The Lacs Release Acoustic Version Of 'What I Need'
Sara Serpa Featured In Livestream Concert To Celebrate Recognition
The Lumineers Postpone August-September 2020 Dates
The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump For Use Of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'
Lou Diamond Phillips, Brian Evans, ICE-T Celebrate Soccer In New Big Band Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0266070 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016570091247559 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how