Chris Tomlin's "Worship Tailgate Tour" Dates Announced By Premier Productions And 46 Entertainment

https://www.premierproductions.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Premier Productions) Chris Tomlin has announced the Worship Tailgate Tour for summer 2020, in conjunction with Premier Productions & 46 Entertainment. This series of shows, on sale today at ChrisTomlin.com, will take place in socially distant open-air environments to ensure safe gatherings. The Worship Tailgate series kicks off on July 24th in Louisville, and will be followed by stops in Huntsville on July 25th, the Rock community in Georgia on July 26th, and other future dates to be announced.After months of live events being paused, Chris Tomlin, Premier Productions and 46 Entertainment are thrilled to provide these socially distanced, open-air tailgate events for thousands of fans in cities around the country. For maximum safety, these outdoor events will feature socially distanced parking. Attendees are encouraged to follow the CDC recommendation that all people over 2 years of age wear a cloth face covering in public settings when around people outside of their household. Presented at racetracks, farms, fairgrounds, and similarly appropriate outdoor sites, these Worship Tailgate concerts provide the entire community with a unique opportunity to celebrate, gather and worship safely at a live event."Since I was young I have felt a calling to help give people a voice to worship God," shares Tomlin. "These tailgate events provide a safe way to come together and remind us how simple songs of worship can connect and give us a voice together in some of the hardest times. These nights are about gathering all streams of the church as one voice; so bring your families and friends and pop the tailgate down and let's worship together under the summer sky."CAA's Bryan Myers, who serves as Chris Tomlin's booking agent, said, "These events will be a great night for the church, for community engagement, for volunteers, media and for local businesses."Premier Productions is actively engaged in providing a host of other safe, socially distanced events to cities across the US, leading the industry in efforts to re-open the live event industry. "Our team is moving mountains to bring entertaining and unifying events to cities around the country. We are thrilled to be doing it with great partners like Chris Tomlin, Alan Jackson and are in talks with other artists to bring even more events to our valued audience," said Shane Quick, owner of Premier Productions."While this is still an incredibly disruptive time, we see an opportunity to bring events to people in a way that maintains safety through social distancing. These tailgate events provide community encouragement, entertainment and a local economic boost, combined with a platform for these artists to do what they love to do. That fulfills me and the mission of Premier's family of companies."Premier Productions and 46 Entertainment recently produced similar drive-in tailgate events in Cullman and Fairhope Alabama with country artist Alan Jackson. Those two events collectively drew over 6,000 vehicles. Attendees were safe, stayed socially distanced, and enjoyed their first live concert events in months. The impact of those nights left local and state leaders ecstatic and asking for more."Events like (the Alan Jackson event) will be the new norm for us," said Alabama State Senator Garlan Gudger, who heads up the Alabama Small Business Commission & COVID Reopening Task Force. "I loved the unique feeling of camaraderie and community that I experienced. This was a significant win for the local and state economy."Tomlin will release "Chris Tomlin & Friends" on July 31, his thirteenth album which was executive produced by Florida Georgia Line. Two new digital songs are available now including "Thank You Lord" with Thomas Rhett & Florida Georgia Line (Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley) and "Who You Are To Me" with Lady A (Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood).About Chris Tomlin:It is estimated that 20-30 million people across the world sing one of Chris' songs every week in church services in nearly every language. Time magazine heralded him as the "most often sung artist in the world" as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, he's scored 16 Number one singles at radio, sold more than nine million albums, earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards and became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree.In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 Billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the Billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. His tours have sold-out venues everywhere, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and Red Rocks. For more information visit: www.christomlin.com or follow Chris on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has sold over 20 million tickets to patrons. Owned by veteran promoters Gary Gentry, Roy Morgan, Shane Quick, Premier is the largest producer of family and faith-based events both nationally and internationally, producing more than 600 events per year. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns, Gaither Vocal Band, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe and many more.46 Entertainment is an all-encompassing event management and production company that uses all aspects of live events to help create a captivating and unforgettable experience that authentically represents the client and engages their audience. Utilizing top-notch technology in audio, video and lighting, 46 Entertainment champions the client and their vision from ideation to execution.https://www.premierproductions.com



