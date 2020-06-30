Lemon Pepper Wet/Cinq Music Stage "Virtual" July 4th Hip-Hop Fest - Four Hours, Four World-class D.J.s To Spin Records On America's B-Day





Lemon Pepper Wet is an experiential series of events curated by longtime industry staple and Southern culture icon Paris Kirk. LPW represents a celebration of the Southern experience in its truest form. Because of Covid-19, Lemon Pepper Wet has opted to continue its mission highlighting the best in Southern music, food, and fashion online on the Fourth of July.



"The team is excited to partner with Cinq



For its part, Cinq



Cinq New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lemon Pepper Wet (LPW) and indie record label Cinq Music will team up this Fourth of July to bring music lovers the best in Southern Hip-Hop. Four world-class D.J.s will spin four hours of amazing music straight from the heart of Atlanta at Cam Kirk Studios. The D.J. lineup includes DJ Blak, Champagne Trap, DJ Blakboy and DJ Princess Cut. The event begins July 4 at 2pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) and can be streamed on DICE. Surprise guest appearances by Cinq artists throughout the afternoon.Lemon Pepper Wet is an experiential series of events curated by longtime industry staple and Southern culture icon Paris Kirk. LPW represents a celebration of the Southern experience in its truest form. Because of Covid-19, Lemon Pepper Wet has opted to continue its mission highlighting the best in Southern music, food, and fashion online on the Fourth of July."The team is excited to partner with Cinq Music Group for our first virtual LPW," says Kirk. "Hosting this in Atlanta at a creative hub like Cam Kirk Studios, people from around the world will get an opportunity to feel what real southern culture feels like."For its part, Cinq Music has long wanted to partner with Lemon Pepper Wet. All our A&Rs are big fans, attending all of their events." says Cinq co-founder Barry Daffurn. "We're excited to partner with LPW while also supporting some of the music industry's best D.J.s. I want to thank each of them in advance for providing us some great Hip-Hop music and a taste of Southern culture on the Fourth."Cinq Music is a technology-driven record label, distribution, and rights management company. Cinq's repertoire has won Grammy awards, dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and numerous number ONE chart positions on a variety of Billboard charts. It's repertoire includes heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee, T.I., Sean Kingston, Anuel and hundreds more. "Janet Jackson, Anuel, T.I., Daddy Yankee, Sean Kingston, Bad Bunny and hundreds more."



