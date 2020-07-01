Ellie Goulding Releases "Slow Grenade" Featuring Lauv



Hate Me (With Juice WRLD) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today sees global superstar Ellie Goulding release "Slow Grenade," featuring multi platinum-selling singer/producer Lauv. The new track is the latest to be taken from Ellie's upcoming double-sided album, Brightest Blue, out July 17 via Polydor/Universal Music.The last song taken from the EG.0 half of her new album, "Slow Grenade" is the newest offering from Ellie Goulding following recent releases " Power " and "Worry About Me" featuring blackbear. The song is a collaborative effort with acclaimed artist Lauv, who first gained attention in 2015 with his single "The Other." He has since written for and featured with a number of incredible artists all the while accumulating over 5 billion streams, multi-Platinum certifications and top 10 hits from singles like " I Like Me Better " and "i'm so tired…" featuring Troye Sivan, the latter from his highly-rated March 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~. "Slow Grenade" brings the two performers' expansive talents together for a supercharged summer pop hit as Ellie and Lauv sing a "slow grenade is blowing up, my mistake - so why don't I stop it?", their distinct vocals blending perfectly with one another.Both Ellie and Lauv share a passion for mental health advocacy, frequently using their platforms to raise awareness about anxiety and depression. Ellie is known for speaking honestly about mental health issues and has been part of several music industry initiatives to tackle the mental health crisis among young people, including AMP London conference panel hosted by Annie Mac, March 2020. In 2019, Lauv founded the Blue Boy Foundation which supports initiatives which help young people feel more comfortable reaching out for mental health help and feel better equipped to help friends get connected with care. He's also been sharing conversations with fellow musicians and artists about modern relationships, life and loneliness in his podcast series, Breaking Modern Loneliness.Earlier this week, Ellie also revealed the dates of her forthcoming 'Brightest Blue' Tour - a special intimate run of dates set to hit the U.K. and Ireland April and May 2021. Speaking of the upcoming tour, Ellie says: "I'm so excited to get back on the road and do what I do best. This album has been such a passion project over the past five years and throughout the entire process I've been able to picture exactly what the live staging would look like - intimate, stripped back, honest, yet incredibly visual and special. I can't wait!"'Brightest Blue' Tour will visit Manchester, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 3 July at LiveNation.co.uk however fans who pre-order any format of the album from Ellie's official store by 5pm BST on Tuesday, June 30 will gain access to an exclusive pre-sale access on Wednesday, July 1 from 9am. UK tour itinerary and ticket information available HERE.Brightest Blue, which includes a number of recent releases alongside a plethora of new songs, with the album being set in two parts, Brightest Blue (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and EG.0 respectively - see the full track list below. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.In April, Ellie was a featured performer in Global Citizen's charity livestream, 'One World: Together At Home' which aired on the 19th of April and raised over £100 million for the WHO's COVID-19 response fund. Just days later, she took part in BBC's Big Night In programme as part of a celebrity cover of the Foo Fighters' " Times Like These ". The charity single has since hit Number 1 in the UK, while the Big Night In saw 6.4 million viewers and raised £27 million for Children in Need.March 2020 also marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie's debut album " Lights " which charted at #1 in the UK and went on to sell over 1.4 million records globally. Ellie's incredible career to date has seen her celebrate two #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, sell over 15 million albums and 132 million singles, amass 22 billion streams worldwide and surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube, amassing over 5 billion views globally.Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for nature and climate issues. From the UN Headquarters to youth climate meetings, she frequently speaks out on the need to stop climate breakdown and halt species loss. She mixes advocacy for the planet with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis. During Covid19 Ellie worked with Crisis, the charity supporting those affected by homelessness, to secure mobile phones to those moving off the streets into lockdown accommodation. 'Whether it is improved mental health, or campaigning to stabilize climate emissions, I want to empower younger people and help secure a better future for them,' says Ellie of her activist work, 'we have a lot of stories of doom and gloom but I want to tell the story of change and possibility too.'ELLIE GOULDING - BRIGHTEST BLUE - TRACKLIST:SIDE A: Brightest BlueBrightest BlueStart (ft. serpentwithfeet)PowerHow Deep Is Too DeepCyanLove I'm GivenNew HeightsOde To MyselfWomanTidesWine DrunkBleachFluxBrightest BlueSIDE B: EG.0EG.0OvertureWorry About Me (Feat. blackbear)Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)Hate Me (With Juice WRLD)



