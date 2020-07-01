Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/07/2020

Summer Walker Announces "Life On Earth" EP Out July 10, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night during the BET Awards, Summer Walker who was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop as well as Best New Artist also performed her songs "Session 32" and "Come Thru" with Usher. The intimate set and performance which was directed and creative directed by Lacey Duke, was brought to life by an all-female production crew. Vulture described the two-song set "made you feel like having your heart broken is a visit to a tranquil, pastel oasis." On the tail of her passionate and social media trending performance, Summer Walker is ready to announce her new EP Life On Earth which is set to release July 10 via LVRN/Interscope Records/Universal Music. You can pre-save the EP now, which is also executive produced by Summer Walker.

Summer Walker's critically acclaimed and record-breaking debut album Over It is available worldwide via LVRN/Interscope Records. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently handed out a Gold certification for Over It's single "Come Thru" featuring Usher and double Platinum for the album's lead single, "Playing Games." Meanwhile, Walker's breakout smash, "Girls Need Love," from 2018's Last Day of Summer project, is also certified 2x Platinum. Collectively, the 23-year-old singer's catalog has been streamed a whopping 4.5 billion times globally.

Walker successfully wrapped her First and Last Tour in support of Over It in late December. The six-week jaunt kicked off with a trio of sold-out dates in London, followed by a string of sold-out shows across the United States. The artist recently won her first Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist.






