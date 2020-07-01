The Weeknd Donates Half A Million Dollars To Support Frontline Hospital Workers At Scarborough Health Network



"I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic," said Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd.



Since the outset of the pandemic, the Grammy Award-winning Scarborough native has been raising awareness and support for many charities, including SHN Foundation. All of the proceeds from sales of The Weeknd's XO face masks will be donated to COVID-19 relief, with the artist matching every dollar raised.



"Our vibrant and diverse community represents the best of Canada, and we are fortunate to have ambassadors like The



SHN's COVID-19 Emergency Fund was established to support frontline staff and doctors by addressing urgent and changing equipment needs. This includes equipment such as ventilators, ICU beds, vital signs and ECG monitors, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), health and wellness supports for frontline workers, and other urgent needs. More than 3,500 community donors have contributed to the Fund to date.



"Like The Weeknd, many of my fellow frontline workers either come from Scarborough or call this community home. It is amazing to see one of our own on the world stage, giving back during our community's time of need; generous support like this inspires us to keep going," said Dr. Elaine Yeung, Corporate Chief and Medical Director, Medicine. "This gift represents Scarborough's incredible spirit and collective passion for shaping a brighter, healthier future."

"Throughout the pandemic, SHN Foundation has worked to inspire the generosity that will support our courageous frontline staff in their work," said Alicia Vandermeer, President and CEO, SHN Foundation. "Thanks to The Weeknd's phenomenal support for our hospitals, and that of thousands of donors over the past several months, we are ensuring that our health care teams have everything they need to safely treat all of our patients."

For more information about how to support SHN through COVID-19, visit SHNFoundation.ca. To learn more about and purchase The Weeknd's XO face masks, visit shopca.theweeknd.com.



