Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 01/07/2020

MTV Video Music Awards To Take Place In Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirmed

MTV Video Music Awards To Take Place In Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirmed
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS will take place at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on August 30th.

In his daily press conference, Cuomo confirmed the show will take place, and said that all safety measures will be followed, "including limiting or no audience."
Per a statement, MTV and the Barclay's Center have been working with state and local officials to come up with a show plan that "does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event."

MTV said the 2020 VMAs would feature "epic performances from various iconic locations" across all five boroughs in New York City.

Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS Media Networks' president of music, music talent, programming and events, said, "We're elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA."






Most read news of the week
Jonas Blue & Hotly Tipped US Artist MAX Unleash Summer Hit-In-Waiting "Naked"
Ley Line Drops New Single 'Ciranda'
Eulene Releases 'Heartbreak Hostage' Single
BigKlit Unleashes KLITORIUS B.I.G.
The Lacs Release Acoustic Version Of 'What I Need'
The Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump For Use Of 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'
Sara Serpa Featured In Livestream Concert To Celebrate Recognition
The Lumineers Postpone August-September 2020 Dates
Lou Diamond Phillips, Brian Evans, ICE-T Celebrate Soccer In New Big Band Music Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0249231 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001884937286377 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how