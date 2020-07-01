Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 01/07/2020

Grouplove Releases Official Cover Of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canvasback Music recording artists Grouplove have officially released their incredible cover of Robyn's classic anthem "Dancing On My Own" to all streaming services and DSPs - listen below!

The Los Angeles based five-piece performed the cover during a session at SiriusXM earlier this year and it instantly became a fan-favorite. The release comes via Canvasback Music's Canvascovers - a compilation of covers from artists and friends of the label including Benjamin Gibbard, alt-J, Manchester Orchestra and more.

Earlier this year, Grouplove released their released their fourth studio album Healer, highlighted by lead single "Deleter" - which hit #4 at Alternative Radio last month. Grouplove celebrated the release with an incredible, "socially-distant" performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Shortly after, Grouplove joined fellow Canavasback and Atlantic Records artists for a moving performance of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From The Storm," and encouraged support for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK in their valiant efforts to assist musicians and tour crews adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month the band posted an unreleased demo titled "Shout Shout Shout" - which Billboard described as "wonderfully raw" - to their Bandcamp to raise money for Campaign Zero, an organization fighting to end police brutality.

Most recently lead singers Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi appeared on GRAMMY Museum's "The Drop".

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola.






