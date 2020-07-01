Combined Global Streams Of Katy Perr's "Daisies" Surpass 105 Million!



Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Accompanied by guitar, Katy Perry gives a passionate, stripped-down performance of her anthemic new single on " Daisies " (Acoustic), released today by Capitol Records. Since its release in May, " Daisies " has amassed more than 105 million combined global streams.Oliver Heldens and MK have remixed the song. "Daisies," which is approaching the top 10 at Hot AC radio, is from KP5, as fans refer to Katy's as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, which will be released on August 14 by Capitol Records.Following her performance on the "American Idol" season finale, Idolator said, "[She] belted out 'Daisies' with the help of cutting-edge technology, which found her soaring through the sky." Billboard hailed it as "spectacular" while Metro UK found it "mind-bending." She launched the 2020 "Good Morning America" Concert Series with a performance of "Daisies." Katy also performed the song at YouTube Originals' "Dear Class Of 2020" virtual commencement ceremony, on the #BeApp as part of the Coke Studio Sessions and during her iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series session at Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the club where she got her start 15 years ago.Katy co-headlined the recent Democracy Summer 2020 livestream. The event kicked off a campaign to register 200,000 new voters this summer, led by a coalition that includes Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and others. Katy also performed at "Can't Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need" and joined former President Barack Obama and numerous other public figures in sharing messages of support during Pride Live's Stonewall Day livestream. View her "Can't Cancel Pride" appearance - praised as "funky and fabulous" by "Entertainment Tonight". The clip features the Oliver Heldens remix of " Daisies " plus "I Kissed A Girl," "Peacock," " Walking On Air " and "Swish Swish."Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 40 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 45 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks with her albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM and Witness, and her latest singles - Gold-certified "Never Really Over," "Never Worn White," "Small Talk" and "Harleys In Hawaii." Views of her 2013 video "Roar" recently surpassed three billion - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone.Katy was also the first female artist to have four videos surpass a billion views each. Her videos for " Firework " and "Last Friday Night" have over one billion views, while " Dark Horse " has surpassed the 2.7 billion mark. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador as a result of her commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide. From traveling to Vietnam and Madagascar to highlight the needs of some of the world's most vulnerable children, to empowering girls and supporting adolescents living with HIV/AIDS, as well as raising awareness for UNICEF's emergency relief efforts, Katy has used her powerful voice to advocate for children and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. She was awarded with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in 2016.



