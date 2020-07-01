Texas Singer/songwriter Chris Gardner Pens/records/releases "second Helpings"

Houston Texas (Top40 Charts) Just coming off of twenty six straight weeks of charting onRootsMusic Reports with his "Hangin' On The Line" album singer/songwriter Chris Gardner announces the release of yet another passionate, extraordinary album titled "Second Helpings". Once again the deeply expressive songwriter teams with a bevy of established professionals with the result brimming with potential. "Second Helpings" is a compilation of Chris's new originals mixed in with his personal favorites from his past releases and even includes songwriter Bert Wills' tongue in cheek lost romance song "A Girl Like That".

The album was produced by legendary recording engineer Andy Bradley of Andy Bradley Productions at Wire Road Studios and includes duets with the marvelous Ms. Evelyn Rubio and the uncompromising, gifted artist songwriter Bert Wills. However, it does not stop there. The session musicians are a who's who of established sought after professionals that includes Paul English on Keys, Tyson Sheth and Todd Harrison on drums, Mark Andes, Rankin Peters, David Craig and Anthony Sapp on Bass, Kenny Cordray, Wayne Tuner, Guilherme Fonseca, and Bert Wills on Guitar, Brian Thomas on Banjo and Steel, Hillary Sloan on Fiddle, Betsy Burke, Teri Leudtke, and Tommie Lee Bradley performing the back up vocals.



Chris shares, "An album should be an enjoyable collection of songs that touch the soul, sooth the hard days, and more than anything else be relatable. When I write a song about tragedy or even a humorous experience I do so thinking that I am not the only one that relates to these lyrics. That is the hope, resonating with millions of other souls walking this earth. To that end "Second Helpings" is a collection of songs that I know have been well received, plus the album includes some new tunes to add to that list perhaps. Finally, I wanted to showcase others within this collection as well. Working with Evelyn Rubio was pure joy and the on the spot ad libs with Bert Wills on "A Girl Like That" were unanticipated and looking back very welcomed indeed"

Chris Gardner is a native of Buffalo New York, a hockey playing baseball throwing man that relocated to Texas years ago. About living in Houston: "I love Buffalo, I still visit at least once a year and do shows up there I did one in 2017, '18, & '19 and I am planning one for this year as well. The date is set for October 16th. However Houston has welcomed me and my family with open arms and now this is home. I have met so many wonderful and talented musicians in this town and the chance to work with Andy Bradley on another project was the icing on the cake." Andy Bradley (past co-owner of SugarHill Studios) and author of "House of Hits" is the producer on Chris's new "Second Helpings".

The internationally recognized professional attracts major artists to Houston to record with him and he has worked with Chris on five previous releases. Andy shares, "When Chris approached me with the idea of blending previously released songs with his new songs as well as adding Evelyn Rubio and Bert Wills I knew I wanted to be a part of this project. Chris is an extremely polite individual that is open to real collaboration be it from the session players, the guest artists, or myself. So when he presented his idea I knew going in that it was going to be both a professional experience as well as a fun experience and it was indeed."

When it came time to include Evelyn Rubio for the duet track Evelyn arrived ready to go, fully rehearsed, and her voice spot on. After the session, when asked what she thought of the opportunity to be on Chris's new album, Evelyn replied, "I got the call from Andy Bradley, of course when Andy calls you are going to listen. He presented the song and I knew right away that this could be a really good experience. Then he told me the names of the session players and that was very impressive too. It was a cool experience. When I arrived at the studio everything was ready to go, no waiting around, Chris and I laid down our parts and this song came to life. I am hoping that people like it as much as I liked recording it with Chris."

Bert Wills who also recorded on the album with Chris comments, "Andy teamed Chris and I on a song that I had written and once I got into the studio with Chris the environment between the two of us changed the complexion of the recording session. We were doing the song and holding a conversation between us at the same time. Andy picked up on it and left it in the release. Those kind of studio moments when two artists just let it out and Katy bar the door moments occur, those kind of moments are the most fun to be in." Additionally, Chris has contracted Relaxing Blues Productions to build story boards out of his lyrics for four screen play based music videos to be hosted on You Tube. "The pandemic is horrible but through its presence in our lives it has altered social behavior forever.

People with so much time on their hands began to explore watching story line music videos at an exceedingly fast rate. Relaxing Blues had produced my "The Rocky Road" video built around the lyrics of the song by the same name. Its acceptance was appreciably noticeable. So as "Second Helpings" was coming to life I immediately contacted the folks at Relaxing Blues and now we are about to roll out three more music videos. This adds to the excitement."

About the Album:

"Second Helpings" presents fourteen songs on the Split Dog Record label.

Recorded at both Wire Road and Sugarhill Studios in Houston, Texas.

Produced by Andy Bradley and Chris Gardner.

Mixed at Wire Road Studios.

Mastering by Jerry Tubb at Terra Nova.

Cover and Art work by Max Gardner.

Servicing by Bill Wence Radio Promotions

Press by John in Houston PR LLC

"The Rocky Road" music video produced by Relaxing Blues Productions.

Contacts: www.chrisgardnermusic.com