Hip Hop Public Health Launches 20 Segundos O Más Music Video PSA And Education Initiative To Address The Growing Rise Of Covid-19 In Latino Communities Nationwide

The focal point of 20 Segundos o Más is a lively, four-minute music video featuring pioneering rapper and community health advocate, Doug E. Fresh, with more than 30 community influencers and activists who are committed to making a difference through creative expression, civic duty and medicine. These include:



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's



"While Hispanics represent 18% of the U.S. population, using weighted population distributions, approximately 27% of the deaths from COVID-19 have been Hispanic, and in many counties these disparities will continue to increase due to the explosion in infection rates among this group," says Dr. Olajide Williams. "Hispanic Americans are disproportionately contracting COVID-19, because of comorbid conditions including diabetes, dense multigenerational living conditions that prohibit effective social distancing and quarantine, and disproportionate representation among essential frontline workers such as the meat packing and poultry industries, delivery industry, warehouses, and grocery stores. Moreover, unlike other groups, the fear of getting tested or seeking medical attention due to immigration status is also a contributing factor to COVID-19 disparities afflicting the Hispanic community."



Says Doug E. Fresh, "What you get with 20 Segundos o Más is the ultimate expression of Latin rhythms and Hip-Hop message delivery. DJ TedSmooth and I purposely selected the song's universally loved Latin hook, the big horns backing the classic Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe masterpiece, La Murga. This catchy hook combined with the information in the song will definitely get people to dance and hopefully adhere to our message of hope, vitality and taking care of themselves and each other. Once again, Hip Hop Public Health is bringing together art, science and social media innovation to help fight the COVID-19 health pandemia."



With roots in the Dominican Republic and a music career that spans decades, DJ TedSmooth (Teddy Rafael Mendez) adds, "It was an honor to collaborate with Hip Hop Public Health and my old friend Doug E.



In addition to the song and video, HHPH has created multiple opportunities for the public to get involved in the 20 Segundos o Más movement. Throughout the summer, HHPH will host a series of virtual viewing parties in key cities and communities affected most, including New York, Miami,



"Since our founding 16 years ago, Hip Hop Public Health has been committed to creating culturally responsive content backed by science and research to affect change and to engender positive health behaviors amongst communities that have long been overlooked or not adequately serviced," says Lori Rose Benson, Executive



While the campaign is focusing on communities in the U.S. most impacted by COVID-19, HHPH is also conducting outreach and sharing the 20 Segundos o Más video and education campaign components in communities across Latin America, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia and Peru, among others.

The 20 Segundos o Más video was produced by IDEKO, a New York-based experiential production agency. To learn more, please visit www.hhph.org and follow HHPH on social at @hhphorg #20SegundosOMas.



Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH) is an internationally recognized organization that creates and implements multimedia public health and education interventions designed to improve health literacy, inspire behavior change and promote health equity. Based in New York City, HHPH was founded in Harlem in 2004 with the mission to empower youth and families around the country - and the globe— with the knowledge and skills to make healthier choices, reducing preventable health conditions. Through a research-driven developmental process created by Columbia University Neurologist Dr. Olajide Williams (a.k.a. the "Hip Hop Doc"), Hip Hop Public Health works with socially conscious artists and public health experts to create scalable, highly engaging, culturally relevant music and multimedia "edutainment" tools.



The Hip Hop Public Health team, led by physical education veteran and public health leader Lori Rose Benson, is a collective comprised of not only health and education professionals (including nutritionists, public health researchers, teachers, physicians, behavioral scientists, and a student advisory board), but also proven-successful multi-media professionals and A-list iconic rap stars and pop artists including Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D, DMC of Run DMC, Ashanti, Jordin Sparks, as well children's television writers/producers (formerly of Sesame Street). All HHPH music, videos, comic books, video games and guidance documents are available for free and can be accessed on its online resource repository.



The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation is an independent charity whose mission is to promote health equity and improve the health outcomes of populations disproportionately affected by serious diseases by strengthening healthcare worker capacity, integrating medical care and community supportive services, and mobilizing communities in the fight against disease.



