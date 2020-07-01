OVTLIER Premieres Official Music Video For "Buried Me Alive"





Inspired by everything 80's to 90s grunge and NuMetal, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rochester, NY band OVTLIER has premiered their official music video for single "Buried Me Alive.""Buried Me Alive" is a personal favorite and great representation of Ovtlier. I chose to re-record Buried in 2019 (release in 2020) because I knew there was a lot of life left and it deserved to be heard. It was written by myself and Evan McKeever and produced by Justin "JD" de Blieck of Ice Nine Kills. It was a great experience to revisit a song from years ago only to see how much you grow as a musician and vocalist. It's a test to oneself. Lyrically, the song is about my love for music but hate for the industry. It can almost take the love out of the art if you let it, chew you up and spit you out. Like life, we must roll with the punches and continue on" says Arena.Ovtlier has grown into a roaring rock band of stadium ambitions. Led by the enigmatic frontman Joey Arena, Ovlier has already captured the hearts of more than 60K daily followers online, more than 2.1 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube, over half a million streams Spotify, appearing in Revolver Magazine, Alternative Press, Loudwire, ABC News and has been selling out shows around the Northeast. Their latest release, What Doesn't Kill You takes the listener on a roller-coaster jaunt. Drawing influences from Breaking Benjamin, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Periphery and others, Ovtlier brings the rock and metal edge to a new height of intensity.Inspired by everything 80's to 90s grunge and NuMetal, Arena began playing guitar at the age of 11 on an old 3-string guitar. After achieving commercial success with his band, Young Bloods, Arena re-centered himself and began traveling 8 hours from Rochester to Cleveland in search of an identity and definition for what would become Ovtlier's debut EP, What Doesn't Kill You. Playing sold-out hometown shows, touring the states and rapidly growing their fan-base among all types of music fans. Housing a hybrid sound that cross-pollinates into other sub-genres, giving a formula to freedom in songwriting and forever being able to validate surprise in their releases to come. Ovtlier is set out to deliver their most personal and intense work yet.



