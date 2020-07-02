The Psychedelic Furs, New Album 'Made Of Rain' Out July 31



From its exhilarating opening bars, 'Made Of Rain' - sounds like The Psychedelic Furs and them alone. It's a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it's always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus, whilst mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant).



'Made Of Rain' will be available on Gatefold double 12" vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download with exclusive and signed items available from the band's Official Store.



The Full Tracklisting Is:

The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

Don't Believe

You'll Be Mine

Wrong Train

This'll Never Be Like Love

Ash Wednesday

Come All Ye Faithful

No-One

Tiny Hands

Hide The Medicine

Turn Your Back on Me

Stars



"The Furs - were as dark and driving as the first time I saw them in New York, in 1980, but with more greatest hits. Singer Richard Butler prowled the stage with a limber menace and that scoured-Bowie signature in his voice" - Rolling Stone

"A seamless six-piece creating a dense wall of noise… looks and sounds tremendous" - The Guardian ★★★★

"By the time they hit their groove the Festival Hall resembled a student disco" - The Times ★★★★

"The English sextet's swooning New Wave sound has influenced a legion of bands, from Echo & the Bunnymen to the



Led by vocal and lyrical genius Richard Butler with his brother Tim on bass, The Psychedelic Furs released seven critically acclaimed studio albums - 'The Psychedelic Furs" (1980), 'Talk Talk Talk' (1981), 'Forever Now' (1982), 'Mirror Moves' (1984), Midnight To Midnight' (1987), 'Book Of Days' (1989) and 'World Outside' (1991). They released many classic singles throughout the '80's and into the 90's, including: 'Sister Europe,' 'Love My Way,' 'The



In recent years the band have toured continually completing a tour of North



The last few years has seen the band's legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated from everyone from The



Many moons after Pretty In Pink (sort of) inspired that John Hughes movie, Love My Way has featured in Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name and The



