News
Pop / Rock 02/07/2020

Melanie C, Jack Savoretti, Ronan Keating And Aloe Blacc Announced For BBC Radio 2 House Music

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) In this coming weeks, Radio 2 House Music welcomes Melanie C, Jack Savoretti, Ronan Keating and Aloe Blacc, who will perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra from their homes and chat to Ken Bruce during his morning show (9.30am - 12pm, Monday to Friday).
Ken Bruce says: "Radio 2 House Music was launched during the lockdown so we could still delight Radio 2 listeners with some wonderful live music. We've had great guests so far and that will continue with these music stars in July and August."

On Thursday 2 July, Melanie C - Spice Girl, singer songwriter and TV personality - performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra. She'll be performing her new single, Blame It On Me, which was released in May and premiered on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, plus her 2000 chart topper, I Turn To You.

On Tuesday 7 July, Ken will also be playing an extra track Melanie will record with the BBC Concert Orchestra - a Spice Girls classic, Say You'll Be There.

On Thursday 9 July, singer songwriter Jack Savoretti performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He'll be singing Youth And Love, a track from his most recent album which was released last year, and Breaking The Rules as his classic track.

On Thursday 30 July, singer songwriter and broadcaster Ronan Keating will perform with the BBC Concert Orchestra. As a solo artist, Ronan has sold over 20 million records worldwide alongside the 25 million records with his former group, Boyzone. For Radio 2 House Music he will be singing the much-loved classic, When You Say Nothing At All, and his new single, Little Thing Called Love, a folk-influenced pop track taken from his new album, Twenty Twenty which is released in late July.

On Thursday 6 August, the American musician, singer, record producer and philanthropist Aloe Blacc performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He will be presenting his new single, My Way, plus his best known track, 2011's I Need A Dollar, which topped the charts here in the UK. He also wrote and performed vocals on Avicii's Wake Me Up, which topped the charts in 22 countries.

Previous House Music sessions have featured Barry Manilow from his home in Palm Springs, Nell Bryden in New York, Richard Marx from Malibu, Kelly Clarkson from Montana and Jason Mraz from his front room in San Diego, California. Ken Bruce's show has a weekly audience of 8.22m (Rajars Q1, 2020), making it the country's most listened to radio programme in the UK.






