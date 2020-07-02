Summer McKeen Launches ﻿Music Discovery Experience "Keen On"





"Without music, I seriously would not be able to function," says Mckeen. "It's something I have such an appreciation for and crave every day. The fact that I can use my audience to give exposure to such talented people who I admire is sooo so exciting. This is something I've been working on for a while, and to now know that it's finally a real thing is a dream come true. I'm so excited to see Keen On flourish and am thrilled you all get to enjoy it with me.



Launching today (7.1), the artists initially featured include emerging artists Elujay, eery, Kero Kero Bonito, FLACO, Jaunt, Audrey Mika and Nick Leng.



Summer's audience has come to love her for her taste in music, and they frequently look to her for inspiration. Earlier this year, Summer was chosen to launch a beta test for playlist stories with Spotify, which allowed artists and curators to have a new way to interact with fans, and her YouTube videos about her taste in music are among her most highly engaged.



As a content creator with nearly 5 million followers across social media platforms, Summer is a leader in the digital space. She has been a long-time curator on Spotify, and more recently, Vulture profiled the successes and challenges of Summer's hyper-condensed Snapchat Original mini-series Endless.



Website: wearekeenon.com

Instagram: @keenon

