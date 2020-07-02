Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 02/07/2020

Bowregard's Debut Full-Length Studio Album "Arrows" Releases Today

Bowregard's Debut Full-Length Studio Album "Arrows" Releases Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colorado bluegrass outfit Bowregard are proud to announce the release of their debut full-length album Arrows - out today, July 1, 2020. The album release follows the premiere of the band's new single "High on a Mountain" on The Bluegrass Situation last Friday, and the band's first single "Fallen Angels" which premiered on American Songwriter earlier in June. Recorded in the band's hometown of Boulder, CO at e-Town Studios (home of the nationally syndicated eTown radio show), the 10-track album capitalizes on the quintet's fleet-fingered flatpicking, captivating original songwriting, and seamless three-part harmonies. Arrows is now available on all major digital platforms.

Sonically inspired by both traditional bluegrass and progressive string music, Arrows delivers a driving modern take on American acoustic music. One highlight is the band's take on Ola Belle Reed's bluegrass classic "High on a Mountain", which was reimagined in a minor key by guitarist Max Kabat and banjoist James Armington. "On "High on a Mountain" we created a new chord structure that emphasized the lonesomeness and desperation contained in the words of the original song" the band tells The Bluegrass Situation. "We put a soaring minor harmony in the chorus that played to the band's fondness for tight three-part vocals. The result is a haunting new perspective on a beloved standard of the bluegrass repertoire." Read more about "High on a Mountain" and listen to the track on The Bluegrass Situation HERE.

The highly anticipated full-length studio album release follows the band's victory at both the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Contest and the 2018 Ullrgrass Bluegrass Festival Band Contest. Arrows features a mix of original songwriting and creative rearrangements of bluegrass and old-time tunes, showcasing the band's knack for finding common ground in modern and classic songs, and proving why they are quickly becoming a household name.
Produced by bluegrass legend Nick Forster of Hot Rize and eTown, Arrows is a powerful and hook-laden testimony to the continued evolution of bluegrass and acoustic music.






