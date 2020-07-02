Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 02/07/2020

Necklace Premieres New Song 'Like You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Copenhagen-based vocalist and producer Necklace debuts his new single "Like You" today on +1 Records. The song comes accompanied with an intimate video directed by Kristian Kirk and Magnus Bach.
Of the song, Necklace says, "it's about somebody liking someone."
"Like You" follows recent singles "Chase" and "Wake Up," all taken from Necklace's forthcoming debut project.

Necklace is Niklas Grool, a songwriter, producer and singer from the small town of Skjern, Denmark. Grool's artistry beams with eccentricity-his often self-altered wardrobe includes used vintage pieces and found objects, while his songwriting and productions are a synergetic practice of intention, married with the desire to wear life's dark layers with humor and positivity.

Grool surrounds himself with a close circle of creatives that includes producers, video directors, visual artists and fellow musicians. His debut song "Try This" has accumulated millions of streams since its release, while subsequent singles have been supported by Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Young & Free, Alternative R&B and Apple Music's In My Room, plus editorial praise from Pigeons & Planes, The FADER, Highsnobiety, BBC Radio, Hilly Dilly and Denmark's Soundvenue, among others.






