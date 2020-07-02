Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 02/07/2020

Spencer. Releases New Track "Maybe"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dropping smooth vocals and steady rhymes, rising artist Spencer. emotes about the trials of growing up in his new single "Maybe." The Rochester, NY bred musician credits the city's creative scene for helping him become the multi-genre artist he is today.

"Maybe" comes with an equally creative, animated visual that gives you a look into his soul and journey through the emotions displayed in the track. Directed by Sabrina Nichols, its creative expression helps deliver the message of how he is feeling.
He sings: "I been feeling low / like I'm barely holding up."
Later he rhymes: "In a few weeks I'll be 21 / 2020 my vision til 20 sumn / I been working like I'm scared of growing up"

Spencer. dropped out of college in 2018, and less than a year later his music garnered millions of streams on Spotify with his songs "Want U Back" and "To Be You," according to his PR team. Now the artist is working on his debut full length album.






