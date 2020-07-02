Kayla Tiffany Releases New Video "Therapy"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's a family affair. Kayla Tiffany, daughter of RnB legend JoJo Hailey (of K-Ci & JoJo), is following her famous father's footsteps as she starts her own singing career with the release of her single "Therapy."



Releasing her music under JoJo's JT Entertainment label, "Therapy" is a dynamic track addressing the challenges relationships encounter. Talent certainly runs in the family as Kayla Tiffany shows off her vocal range and skill set. And the track is a relatable tune where a relationship is on the brink of ending but hopefully "Therapy" could help fix it.

She sings: "I'm about two seconds from walking out // Figured may as well throw in the towel. But I know that's not what love is about // Plus I promised I would hold you down."



No relationship is perfect and she dives into the ugly parts of it. The accompanying visual helps display those emotions as she decides whether to keep open or close the door on her relationship.



Kayla was born in NYC and grew up in Charlotte, NC. Her father took her under his wing when she was a very young age. She comes from a family full of talented musicians and is using her gift to now provide some "Therapy."



