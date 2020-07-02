6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's 'Trollz' Had The Biggest Fall For A No 1 Debut In Hot 100 History!



But the pair have already fallen from grace with Trollz plummeting from number one to 32 just a week later. According to Chart Data, it is the 'biggest fall for a number one debut in Hot 100 history'.



"TROLLZ" plummets to No. 34 on the Hot 100 in its second week, marking the biggest fall for a No. 1 debut in Hot 100 history. The



In terms of overall drops, they are second to



In its second week, Tekashi and Nicki's Trollz saw a 92 percent fall in sales after shifting just 9,000 copies and pulling in 13.8 million streams in the US, which was down 62 percent. When Trollz became a chart-topper, the track earned the biggest first week sales of 2020 after selling 116,000 units. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj didn't have very long to celebrate their number one single, which has suffered a dramatic drop on the Billboard charts. Last week, Tekashi celebrated earning his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his and Nicki's latest collaboration Trollz.But the pair have already fallen from grace with Trollz plummeting from number one to 32 just a week later. According to Chart Data, it is the 'biggest fall for a number one debut in Hot 100 history'."TROLLZ" plummets to No. 34 on the Hot 100 in its second week, marking the biggest fall for a No. 1 debut in Hot 100 history. The Weeknd previously set the record with chart-topping After Hours single "Heartless," which dropped to No. 15 in its second week in December.In terms of overall drops, they are second to Mariah Carey whose Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You fell off the Billboard chart completely in January after reaching the chart summit 20 years after its original release.In its second week, Tekashi and Nicki's Trollz saw a 92 percent fall in sales after shifting just 9,000 copies and pulling in 13.8 million streams in the US, which was down 62 percent. When Trollz became a chart-topper, the track earned the biggest first week sales of 2020 after selling 116,000 units.



