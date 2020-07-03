Brothers Osborne's Lead Single "All Night" No 1 Most Added At US Country Radio!

|
Six-time GRAMMY nominees Brothers Osborne
are set to perform their new single "All Night
" on ELLEN today, July 3, check local listings. "All Night
" has been hailed by critics and fans alike with All Access
noting, "it's an instant ear worm that has hooks for days and an immediately catchy chorus." "All Night
" was the No.1 most added song at country radio upon its debut and the duo also performed the track as part of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay" last night.
The past few weeks have been busy for the singer/songwriter siblings as they recently performed a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for Pandora
in partnership with Twisted Tea and will host a July 4thspecial for ABC Radio
this weekend. They also released an "Off The Road" digital franchise for CMT, watch HERE, and performed as part of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special" along with Brandi Carlile, Miranda
Lambert, Little
Big Town and more.
