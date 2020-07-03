Brothers Osborne's Lead Single "All Night" No 1 Most Added At US Country Radio!





The past few weeks have been busy for the singer/songwriter siblings as they recently performed a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for

For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-time GRAMMY nominees Brothers Osborne are set to perform their new single " All Night " on ELLEN today, July 3, check local listings. " All Night " has been hailed by critics and fans alike with All Access noting, "it's an instant ear worm that has hooks for days and an immediately catchy chorus." " All Night " was the No.1 most added song at country radio upon its debut and the duo also performed the track as part of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay" last night.The past few weeks have been busy for the singer/songwriter siblings as they recently performed a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for Pandora in partnership with Twisted Tea and will host a July 4thspecial for ABC Radio this weekend. They also released an "Off The Road" digital franchise for CMT, watch HERE, and performed as part of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special" along with Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and more.For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com



