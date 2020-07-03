Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 03/07/2020

Brothers Osborne's Lead Single "All Night" No 1 Most Added At US Country Radio!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-time GRAMMY nominees Brothers Osborne are set to perform their new single "All Night" on ELLEN today, July 3, check local listings. "All Night" has been hailed by critics and fans alike with All Access noting, "it's an instant ear worm that has hooks for days and an immediately catchy chorus." "All Night" was the No.1 most added song at country radio upon its debut and the duo also performed the track as part of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay" last night.

The past few weeks have been busy for the singer/songwriter siblings as they recently performed a "Tunes & Teas" livestream for Pandora in partnership with Twisted Tea and will host a July 4thspecial for ABC Radio this weekend. They also released an "Off The Road" digital franchise for CMT, watch HERE, and performed as part of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special" along with Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and more.
For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit: www.BrothersOsborne.com






