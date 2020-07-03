Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 03/07/2020

LANY Release New Single "If This Is The Last Time" From Forthcoming Third Album, Mama's Boy

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LANY have announced their new single "if this is the last time" out now on Polydor Records/Universal Music. It is the second single to be taken from the US alt-pop trio's forthcoming third album Mama's Boy, due out later this year, and follows up the single 'good guys' which offered fans the first taste of their much-anticipated new material.
'if this is the last time' is a heartfelt paean to family that has resonance in these times, expressing a yearning to return to loved ones at home.

As frontman Paul Klein explains, "i started writing "if this is the last time" towards the end of 2019. it was initially inspired by the inevitable truth that one day my parents aren't gonna be here anymore... that picking up the phone and calling my mom is actually a luxury that i won't always have. moving into 2020 and being thrown into a global pandemic and being faced with a new reality, it became clear to me that finishing and perfecting this song was imperative... that maybe this was a song the world could lean on."

Their new album is a sweeping tribute to home, heritage and Americana filled with songs, says Klein, that highlight what's "symbolic of being an American kid" today. The trio brought their guitars to the forefront and while their synths and keyboards still play a pivotal role they allowed them to move to the background. The record takes in a host of gifted songwriting collaborators including Dan Smyers from duo Dan + Shay, Shane McAnally, known best for his Grammy-winning contributions to Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, and songwriting power couple Sasha Sloan and King Henry. It was written and recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville. "I wanted to walk the fine line of pop, cowboy and Americana."

LANY, completed by Jake Goss and Les Priest, entered sessions for their third record on the crest of a wave. They made a big breakthrough with their 2017 self-titled album, amassing an international fanbase and selling out multiple nights at arenas across Asia off the back of it. Their 2018 follow-up Malibu Nights sealed the deal. Its heartbreak anthems cracked the Billboard Album Chart and connected in a huge way across the globe. The statistics are jaw-dropping: LANY have a social media following of 5.8 million people, have shifted over 415,000 tickets and played sold-out shows from LA's Greek Theatre to London's Brixton Academy, while planning arenas in major cities for this album. Their songs have been streamed over 3 billion times and they've had over 400 million video views.
But all of this is just the beginning. "There was only one person in the world I cared about hearing Malibu Nights," says Paul. "Now, there's not one person in the world I don't want to hear Mama's Boy." With their third album, LANY have taken another giant leap forwards.






