Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran And More Musicians Sign Open Letter To Save The Music Industry In The UK





Among those who have signed are Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dua Lipa, Liam Gallaghar, Bob Geldof, Dizzee Rascal,



"With no end to social distancing in sight or financial support from government yet agreed, the future for concerts and festivals and the hundreds of thousands of people who work in them looks bleak. It calls for a timeline for resumption of concerts, financial support and tax exemption on ticket sales. Citing research from Media Insight Consulting, the letter states that the music industry contributed £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion) to the U.K. economy last year, and supports 210,000 jobs.

Until these businesses can operate again, which is likely to be 2021 at the earliest, government support will be crucial to prevent mass insolvencies and the end of this world-leading industry," the letter states.



Dowden tweeted in response to the letter, stating, "I understand the deep anxiety of those working in music & the desire to see fixed dates for reopening. I am pushing hard for these dates & to give you a clear roadmap back." LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Over 1,500 British musicians have signed an open letter to U.K. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, asking for support for the live music industry, according to reports.Among those who have signed are Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dua Lipa, Liam Gallaghar, Bob Geldof, Dizzee Rascal, Coldplay and Sting.the letter states.Dowden tweeted in response to the letter, stating, "I understand the deep anxiety of those working in music & the desire to see fixed dates for reopening. I am pushing hard for these dates & to give you a clear roadmap back."



