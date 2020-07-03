Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 03/07/2020

Saweetie Drops 'Pretty B*tch Freestyle' To Celebrate Her Birthday

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records rapper Saweetie releases a new track and video for "Pretty B*tch Freestyle" in celebration of her birthday today! The song comes on the heels of her recently released single "Tap In," a catchy club anthem inspired by fellow Bay Area artist Too Short's smash "Blow The Whistle." It received looks from Billboard, Complex, Maxim, E!, and more. The Wall Street Journal also included "Tap In" in their summer playlist, commenting, "The bumping sample of Too Short's 'Blow The Whistle' and confidence of Saweetie's vocals are sure to demand inclusion on lots of summer playlists."
To accompany the release, Saweetie revealed an exclusive capsule collection available now at https://store.saweetieofficial.com/.

"Tap In" marks Saweetie's first record since her 2019 hit single "My Type," which took on a life of its own by amassing nearly 5 billion streams. The RIAA double-platinum smash reached #1 at Urban and Rhythmic radio, and Top 10 at Pop.

Saweetie's forthcoming project Pretty B*tch Music, featuring production by Timbaland and Danja, is slated for release this summer. Pretty B*tch Music is a movement encouraging all women to define their own Pretty; Saweetie's empowered meaning of B*tch = Boss. Independent. Tough. CEO. Hyphy. Saweetie continues to expand her Pretty B*tch empire, recently teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for a second collection with the brand titled "At Home With," and is donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.






Most read news of the week
Chris Tomlin's "Worship Tailgate Tour" Dates Announced By Premier Productions And 46 Entertainment
Lizzo, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, Beyonce And "Queen & Slim" Take Top Honors At The "BET Awards" 2020
Texas Singer/songwriter Chris Gardner Pens/records/releases "second Helpings"
The Weeknd Donates Half A Million Dollars To Support Frontline Hospital Workers At Scarborough Health Network
Killers, John Legend, Black Eyed Peas & More To Perform During NBC's 'Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular'
Elegant, Sophisticated Classical Pianist/Vocalist Releases World Jazz EP
Music Producer Thousand Times Transcends The Apocalypse To Emerge With A Global Empire & Hot Record
Combined Global Streams Of Katy Perr's "Daisies" Surpass 105 Million!
Music Company Bopper Pushes Further In Helping Agencies To Get The Song They Want




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0244191 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00217604637146 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how