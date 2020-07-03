Nathaniel Rateliff Debuts Quarantine-Inspired 'Time Stands' Video





Of the video, Rogers says, "The global pandemic we are facing has implemented distance - distance from our loved ones far away, distance from people out in the world and distance from the life we once knew. The only way we could film during lockdown was without a crew and drone cinematography can be filmed by a single operator while emphasizing the separation inherent to this moment. People across the world are singularly experiencing this new sense of space and I wanted to document that - from bridges in Nigeria and abbeys in Scotland to the outback of Australia and skyscrapers of Sao Palo, from an empty shopping district in Tokyo to lonely Southern California beaches, silent streets of Santo Domingo and great solitude of the Colorado Rockies. The space within the recording of 'Time Stands' fills the vast landscapes, image and song reflecting upon time, detachment and balance."



Most recently, And It's Still Alright as well as the title track were nominated for "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year" at the 2020 Americana Awards. In addition, the record peaked at #3 on iTunes' "Top Albums" chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Americana/Folk" chart, landed at #2 on their "Current Rock" chart and appeared #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The title track, "And It's Still Alright," spent eight consecutive weeks #1 at Triple A Radio, nine consecutive weeks #1 at the Americana Singles chart and three weeks #1 at NonComm. "Time Stands" also hit its peak at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and #17 at Triple A Radio. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff debuts the video for his track "Time Stands" today. Directed by Rett Rogers, the video features original scenic footage from various continents filmed during quarantine. The track appears on Rateliff's latest solo album, And It's Still Alright, which was released earlier this year on Stax Records.Of the video, Rogers says, "The global pandemic we are facing has implemented distance - distance from our loved ones far away, distance from people out in the world and distance from the life we once knew. The only way we could film during lockdown was without a crew and drone cinematography can be filmed by a single operator while emphasizing the separation inherent to this moment. People across the world are singularly experiencing this new sense of space and I wanted to document that - from bridges in Nigeria and abbeys in Scotland to the outback of Australia and skyscrapers of Sao Palo, from an empty shopping district in Tokyo to lonely Southern California beaches, silent streets of Santo Domingo and great solitude of the Colorado Rockies. The space within the recording of 'Time Stands' fills the vast landscapes, image and song reflecting upon time, detachment and balance."Most recently, And It's Still Alright as well as the title track were nominated for "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year" at the 2020 Americana Awards. In addition, the record peaked at #3 on iTunes' "Top Albums" chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Americana/Folk" chart, landed at #2 on their "Current Rock" chart and appeared #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The title track, "And It's Still Alright," spent eight consecutive weeks #1 at Triple A Radio, nine consecutive weeks #1 at the Americana Singles chart and three weeks #1 at NonComm. "Time Stands" also hit its peak at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and #17 at Triple A Radio.



