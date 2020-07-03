Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 03/07/2020

Pentatonix Releases 'Blinding Lights' Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix have released the music video for their vocal arrangement of The Weeknd's hit 'Blinding Lights'. The track is taken from their At Home EP, which was released last week, alongside the first music video from this project, their 'Home' medley.
All of the music and videos from the At Home EP were arranged, recorded, produced and/or filmed during quarantine. Pentatonix will be dropping three more music videos from this project weekly throughout the rest of July.

Keep an eye out for more new music coming from Pentatonix this year. Visit www.ptxofficial.com for more information and a schedule of when their next music videos will be released.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 18 million subscribers, yielding more than 4.5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. Additionally, all ten Pentatonix releases have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Charts. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Pentatonix most recently released a compilation of their biggest holiday songs, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, which included their multiplatinum singles "Hallelujah" and "Mary, Did You Know?" and collaborations with Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, Jazmine Sullivan and a duet featuring Whitney Houston.






