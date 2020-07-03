Echobats - Tony Harnell (TNT), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans Siberian Orchestra), James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth), Matt Starr (Mr. Big) & Eric Levy (Night Ranger)





"Save Me From Loving You," mixed by Chris Collier, is the surprise new summertime, 70's Glam-infused single that brings a Penny Lane-style spark to the pop side of Harnell's sound with the bite of this banging EchoBats band. Highway fidelity for self-isolating rockers!



"The lyrics for 'Save Me from Loving You' are ironic for such a happy song! They're kinda dark; describing someone who's pretending to be something that looks good to the world while hiding a dark and empty soul. I think, against the happy melodies, it gives it a kind of cinematic mood. "Isn't there more to you than shine, or are you an empty room". A friend of mine described the song as Bop-Noir:) I kinda like that!



The video for 'Save Me from Loving You' is just us using what we had around us in quarantine; I'm in England and had a phone booth nearby and the guys were at home across the US!



It was totally off the cuff and fun. The music and melodies are kinda 60's/70's, and I went with that for my shots, and Arielle edited the video with that energy and flair." - TONY HARNELL



"Nothing could be more welcome in this paranoid pandemic than a paisley perfect throwback love song. Tony Harnell and his electrified Echobats have crafted a deliciously infectious, instant summer classic. I dare you to find someone to save you from loving this song." - Lonn Friend, author, Life on Planet Rock

"While Echobats members like singer Tony Harnell and guitarist Joel Hoekstra are known for raucous '80s-style hard rock, 'Save Me From Loving You' finds them riding an effervescent '60s pop vibe. The style is classic, the sound a bit more modern, and it makes for a fun summertime tune." - Bryan Reesman





"Tony has been innately gifted with a gorgeous tone, pure soulful emotion and a limitless range. Truly a rare and unique voice. No question he is easily one of my favorite vocalists."- James LaBrie-Dream Theater



California born, NYC bred, Tony Harnell's music journey took off at 21 when he signed his first record deal with Mercury Records. Since then he's been a fan favorite whether on his own, leading the Norwegian/American hard rock group TNT, or as the front man for the Tony Harmell & The Wildflowers featuring Bumblefoot.



A critically-acclaimed vocalist, Grammy winner, and Hall of Fame Inductee in Norway, Tony has sold millions of albums and received numerous gold and platinum awards. With multiple top requested MTV videos, sold out concerts worldwide, and a lifelong passion for music, Tony is considered by fans, critics, and peers alike to be one of the greatest rock voices of all time.



"From his early days in TNT, to his various projects and collaborations along the way, he has proved time and time again that he isn't afraid to take risks and reinvent himself." -- Myles Kennedy-Alterbridge/Slash



For Tony, it's always been about the music. Growing, creating, becoming the next best version of himself as a singer, songwriter, and performer.



